





By Sharon Synowsky

So, there’s a HUGE sign in the front yard of a house in my neighborhood that reads:

Love of country must be more than hatred of one man.

TRUMP 2024

Back in 2016, that may have been a fair point/argument. But after 4 awful years of a Trump presidency (3 years actually, he spent a whole year golfing) and the prospect of another 4 years of unrelenting vileness and stupidity from him, this time under the tenets of Project 2025, that argument falls flat.

I will be voting Harris/Walz this November precisely BECAUSE I love my country.

BECAUSE my Dad, my 5 uncles and my brother served in the military. They served to protect our freedoms. I want their service to not have been in vain.

We’re NOT going back.

BECAUSE I have gay friends. I’ve seen how difficult it was for them to hide who they were, how difficult it was for them to come out, and how happy they are now that they have. I want them to continue being who they are and loving who they love. I want them to never have to live in fear.

We are NOT going back.

BECAUSE I will have daughters-in-law and granddaughters. I want them to have the right to bodily autonomy. I want them to never worry that a miscarriage will be a crime; or that a pregnancy will be forced on them, or even a potential death sentence.

We are NOT going back.

BECAUSE I have friends in interracial relationships/marriages. I want them to continue being accepted by (most of) society. I want them to never be told they cannot be together.

We are NOT going back.

BECAUSE I have Catholic, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim and Atheist friends. I want them to be free to follow their faith. I want them to never be persecuted for it.

We are NOT going back.

BECAUSE I have a niece and nephew-in-law struggling with infertility. I want them to be able to find a pathway to parenthood. I want no options denied to them.

We are NOT going back.

BECAUSE I have seen the amazing progress that we, as a Nation, have made, even just in my lifetime. I want my beautiful country to keep moving forward. I want Her to keep trying to make the experiment that is Democracy better and better with and FOR each new generation. I want America to not fall to a wannabe-dictator who sows prejudice, violence and hatred.

WE ARE NOT GOING BACK!

