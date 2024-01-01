





By Ana Braga

By now, most of you have heard of the rapid weight loss drug called Ozempic. Ozempic is most known as a type 2 diabetes medication but not too long ago, it was noticed that it could be used as a weight loss treatment.

But could it be the “magic pill” in weight loss treatment? A large portion of the obese population have always struggled with losing weight in a fast manner. I would even say, most people just want fast results when it comes to exercise in general.

We live in a fast internet/society era, therefore we want and expect results now! So here comes Ozempic promising fast results. But what are the side effects? Is it worth it?

The side effects reported so far are:

Between nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach paralysis, pancreatitis and even the possibility of cancer.

But what about Ozempic face? When rapid weight loss happens, your skin loses elasticity and good fat. With Ozempic, it’s mostly noticed in the face. It’s very easy for celebrities to correct it since they have the extra money to fix their skin. Most facial plastic surgeons are advising their patients to come in for a face lift post Ozempic treatment instead of before.

A good face lift procedure costs between 50-200k. How many people can afford that? Sadly, most doctors prescribing to the general population won’t inform their patients of the Ozempic face possibility. So one must understand they could look slim and old. Your face has natural fat and collagen, losing it causes you to look old and unhealthy. That’s why a lot of overweight women have beautiful supple faces, fat looks great on the face and many surgeons use the fat transfer procedure to restore volume to the face.

Knowing what you know now, would you still use Ozempic?

