“Gidget” Actor James Darren Dies at 88 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor, singer and former Teen Idol James Darren, known for his role as Moondoggie in the film GIDGET (1959), passed away in his sleep September 2, 2024 at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after entering the hospital’s cardiac unit. He was 88.

Darren’s career began in 1956. His first film was RUMBLE ON THE DOCKS (1956). Darren’s performance in that film was well received, resulting i him getting a lot of fan mail. Following RUMBLE ON THE DOCKS, Darren was cast in a supporting role in the comedy OPERATION MAD BALL (1957), starring Jack Lemmon and Ernie Kovacs. In GIDGET, he starred opposite Sandra Dee and Cliff Robertson. Darren played the leading man and sang the film’s title track, “Gidget”. GIDGET was a hit with teen audiences and so was the song. Darren wound up recording a string of pop hits, including the biggest of which was “Goodbye, Cruel World”. Darren reprised his role as Moondoggie in the GIDGET sequels GIDHET GOES HAWAIIAN (1961), and GIDGET GOES TO ROME (1963).

Darren’s additional filmography includes ALL THE YOUNG MEN (1960), THE DONNA REED SHOW (1958-1966), VOYAGE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE SEA (1964-1968), THE TIME TUNNEL (1966-1967), LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1969-1974), CHARLIE’S ANGELS (1976-1981), HAWAII FIVE-O (1968-1980), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), FANTASY ISLAND (1977-1984), T.J. HOOKER (1982-1986), MELROSE PLACE (1992-1999), STAR TREK: DEEP SPACE NINE (1993-1999) and LUCKY (2017).

Ringside Report sends our condolences to James Darren’s family during their time of grief.

