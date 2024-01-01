Q&A with Colin Blunstone







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photo Credits Megan Finnerty

Colin Blunstone is an English singer and songwriter. In a career spanning more than 60 years, he was the lead singer of The Zombies. The band had huge hits like “She’s Not There”, “Tell her No”and “Time of the Season”. The Zombies released a new album last year: “Different Game”. Colin has a new EP out called “Less is More”. Go Check It Out!

KB: Last time I interviewed you, The Zombies were working on a new album which was released last year: “Different Game”: How did the creative process go?

In modern recording musicians often record their parts completely separately. With The Zombies we’ve found there is a different energy if we’re all in the studio recording together. It’s almost like recording a live album, only under studio conditions. Most of the lead vocals and solos were recorded Live, the only thing that was added was the backing harmonies.

KB: Do you have a favorite song on the album and why this particular song?

“Dropped, Reeling and Stupid” is a really interesting song. Firstly a very unusual title…. it also features a dynamite instrumental section and is really good fun to play Live.

KB: You and the other guys did a world tour. Do you have any favorite venues where you performed?

I always enjoy playing in The States. We purposely had a much more relaxed U.S. tour schedule on our last tour which obviously gave us more time to enjoy the whole process. We also played on the “On The Blue” cruise out of Miami which we have done many times before and which is great fun as you are actually travelling with your audience. Finally we finished our U.K. dates with a sold out concert at The Barbican in London. It was a magical night and sadly turned out to be The Zombies very last concert.

KB: Rod Argent recently had a stroke and retired from touring. You both have been mates since the start of The Zombies. How did you feel after hearing the news and how is Rod doing?

I felt devastated to think that someone I have known all my life and who is usually such a healthy and vibrant person should suffer a stroke. Luckily he is recovering well though he has decided he will retire from touring.

KB: Do The Zombies still perform Live and who will take Rod’s place?

This incarnation of The Zombies has toured continually all over the world since we reformed in 1999. There are no plans to replace Rod so sadly it looks like The Zombies have played their last concert.

KB: Looking at the current music scene: are there any artists you would love to collaborate with?

I have never been very successful at collaborating and find most of my best songs have been written when I am writing alone.

KB: Your new EP “Less is More”: How did the creative process go and how long did it take you? Do you have a favorite song?

I wrote the five songs on “Less is More” a few years ago. They were written and recorded quite quickly. Originally these demos were meant to be reference points purely for myself but my management company came up with the idea of releasing them, so that the public could hear this acoustic more intimate type of performance.

I would probably choose “The Sun Will Rise Again” as my favourite track as it’s a song I wrote about my daughter.

KB: Your voice is still there after all these years. You must be doing something right. What is the secret?

I was lucky enough to study with a wonderful singing coach called Ian Adam a few years ago. He explained the basics of singing technique and also introduced me to a set of singing exercises which I perform at least twice a day when I’m on the road. The rest is just common sense……stay hydrated, eat well and get plenty of sleep!!

Check out Colin’s website: HERE

