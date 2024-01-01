A Powerful Look Inside… Le Refuge Bruxelles, Belgium







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Le Refuge Bruxelles

Le Refuge Bruxelles, founded in 2018, originated from a 2017 project supported by the City of Brussels and several European initiatives. The goal is to provide a refuge for young LGBTQIA+ individuals facing family rejection, discrimination, and violence. In 2024, the opening of the Alan Turing House marked a significant milestone, accommodating up to 14 residents. The young people benefit from a secure environment where they can rebuild and gain autonomy. For the safety of its occupants, the address of the Alan Turing House remains confidential. On average, they receive about 15 to 20 young people per month. They come from various backgrounds, including local Belgian residents and international refugees or asylum seekers. Individuals can stay at our shelter for a minimum of 3 months renewable to exceptionally up to 2 years. Check out the website to see how you can support the organization.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Le Refuge was founded, by who and what is your mission?

Le Refuge Bruxelles, founded in 2018, originated from a 2017 project supported by the City of Brussels and several European initiatives. The goal is to provide a refuge for young LGBTQIA+ individuals facing family rejection, discrimination, and violence.

This initiative was supported by the City of Brussels and inspired several European initiatives, which provided essential guidance and inspiration based on their successful model.

Key Milestones:

● 2017: The project to create an LGBTQIA+ refuge in Brussels began with the support of the City of Brussels and several European initiatives

● 2018: Le Refuge Bruxelles opened its doors, initially operating from one apartment provided by the City of Brussels and managed entirely by a team of dedicated volunteers.

● 2019: The official foundation of Le Refuge Bruxelles, formalizing its operations and expanding its reach.

● 2024: The inauguration of the Alan Turing House

Since 2018, Le Refuge Bruxelles has not only offered emergency accommodation but also psychosocial, legal, and administrative support. In 2024, the opening of the Alan Turing House marked a significant milestone, accommodating up to 14 residents. The young people benefit from a secure environment where they can rebuild and gain autonomy.

The Alan Turing House serves as a communal living space where young people live together, share occasional meals with volunteers, participate in activities, and adhere to common rules such as a curfew. This new facility complements the previously available apartments scattered throughout the Brussels region. For the safety of its occupants, the address of the Alan Turing House remains confidential. Admission involves contacting the association and undergoing an interview with the director and a psychosocial reference person. The organization clarifies that it is not a therapeutic center or a medical facility and cannot accommodate individuals who require specific care and intensive medical follow-up. Residents can stay at the Alan Turing House for a period of three months renewable to exceptionally up to 2 years. This relatively flexible duration helps manage the waiting list and allows more individuals to benefit from the emergency shelter. The house serves as a haven, providing a secure space for young people to regain their footing, feel safe, and rebuild their self-confidence. It is intended as a first step in their journey towards stability and independence.

Mission Statement:

Le Refuge Bruxelles is dedicated to offering a secure and supportive environment for young LGBTQIA+ individuals facing rejection, homelessness, or discrimination due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. Our mission encompasses:

• Shelter: Providing a safe place to stay for those in crisis.

• Support: Offering psychosocial, legal, and administrative assistance.

• Empowerment: Helping individuals rebuild their lives and achieve self-sufficiency through education, vocational training, and life skills development.

• Advocacy: Promoting the rights and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ individuals at local and national levels.

• Community Building: Creating a supportive community network to foster a sense of belonging.

KB: How and with what does your shelter support LGBTQIA+ young people?

We support LGBTQIA+ young people by offering a range of services including:

• Accommodation: Providing a safe place to stay for those in crisis.

• Psychosocial Support: Advice and referral to mental health specialists to help them cope with trauma and distress.

• Legal Assistance: Helping them navigate legal issues, including asylum processes and rights protection.

• Educational and Vocational Guidance: Assisting with school or job placement to ensure they can build independent futures.

• Life Skills Workshops: Offering various training in essential skills such as budgeting, cooking, and personal development.

KB: How many young people come in on a monthly basis and where are they coming from?

On average, we receive about 15 to 20 young people per month. They come from various backgrounds, including local Belgian residents and international refugees or asylum seekers. The majority are referred to us by other social services, NGOs, or community networks, and many are fleeing intolerant or abusive environments.

KB: What are the reasons these young people end up in your shelter?

The young people who come to our shelter face a range of challenging situations, including:

• Family Rejection: Many are disowned or abused by their families due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

• Homelessness: Some are evicted from their homes or leave voluntarily due to hostile living conditions.

• Persecution: Refugees and asylum seekers may have escaped countries where being LGBTQIA+ is criminalized or severely stigmatized.

• Mental Health Issues: The stress and trauma associated with rejection and discrimination often lead to mental health crises.

KB: What is the Rainbowelcome?

Rainbowelcome is a specialized project of Le Refuge Bruxelles and other NGOs, aimed at providing specific support to LGBTQIA+ asylum seekers and refugees. Here are some key aspects of the project:

• Holistic Approach: Rainbowelcome offers a comprehensive support package that includes emergency accommodation, psychosocial support, legal aid, and help with integration into Belgian society.

• Tailored Services: The project recognizes the unique challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ refugees, including the fear of persecution and difficulties in the asylum process, and provides targeted assistance to address these issues.

• Community Integration: Rainbowelcome helps individuals build a sense of community and belonging through social activities and networks, enhancing their emotional and social well-being.

• Collaboration: The project works closely with partners and stakeholders in the field of migration and LGBTQIA+ rights to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the needs of LGBTQIA+ refugees. (For more details, visit Rainbowelcome.)

KB: How long can the people stay at your shelter and do you help them find accommodation outside?

Individuals can stay at our shelter for a minimum of 3 months renewable to exceptionally up to 2 years, During their stay, we actively work with them to find long-term housing solutions. This includes partnering with local housing agencies, assisting with rental applications, and sometimes coordinating with supportive landlords willing to offer safe accommodations to our residents.

KB: How does your organization raise awareness?

We raise awareness through a combination of:

• Public Campaigns: Running social media and public outreach campaigns to educate the public about LGBTQIA+ issues and the challenges faced by our residents.

• Workshops and Training: Providing training sessions to schools, businesses, and community groups on LGBTQIA+ inclusion and rights.

• Advocacy: Engaging with policymakers and participating in advocacy networks to promote legislative and social changes that protect LGBTQIA+ rights.

• Events and Fundraisers: Hosting events to bring visibility to our cause and to fundraise for our services.

KB: What can the world and humans do to make it a safer world for LGBTQIA+ people?

Creating a safer world for LGBTQIA+ people requires a multifaceted approach. Based on resources and insights from organizations such as IGLYO and Le Refuge Bruxelles, here are key actions:

Education:

• Inclusive Education: Integrate LGBTQIA+ topics into school curriculums to foster understanding and acceptance from a young age.

• Awareness Campaigns: Conduct public education campaigns to challenge stereotypes and reduce stigma associated with LGBTQIA+ identities.

Legislation:

• Anti-Discrimination Laws: Implement and enforce laws that protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from discrimination in areas such as employment, housing, and healthcare.

• Hate Crime Legislation: Strengthen legal frameworks to prosecute hate crimes against LGBTQIA+ people and ensure law enforcement agencies are trained to handle these cases sensitively.

Support Systems:

• Safe Spaces: Create and support safe spaces where LGBTQIA+ individuals can receive support, connect with their community, and access resources.

• Mental Health Services: Provide accessible mental health services that are inclusive of LGBTQIA+ issues to support the well-being of individuals facing rejection or discrimination.

Advocacy:

• Human Rights Advocacy: Support global and local advocacy efforts to promote LGBTQIA+ rights and work towards equality.

• Community Mobilization: Engage in community mobilization to create grassroots support for LGBTQIA+ rights and foster a culture of acceptance.

Empathy and Respect:

• Personal Growth: Encourage individuals to learn about and respect different identities and experiences, fostering empathy and understanding.

• Allyship: Promote active allyship where people support and stand up for LGBTQIA+ rights and contribute to creating a more inclusive society.

For more information and ways to help, check out Le Refuge Bruxelles website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt