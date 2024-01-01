Legendary Country Songwriter, Singer and Actor Kris Kristofferson Dies at 88 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor and country music singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson, known for his starring role in the 1976 version of A STAR IS BORN, passed away September 28,2024 at his home in Maui, Hawaii. No cause of death was given. He was 88.

Kristofferson’s acting career began in the 1970s, and he has appeared in numerous films and TV series. His first film was THE LAST MOVE (1971). He starred opposite Barbra Streisand in the A STAR IS BORN, and Ellen Burstyn in ALICE DOESN’T LIVE HERE ANYMORE (1974). His additional filmography includes: VIGILANTE FORCE (1976), FLASHPOINT (1984), BIG TOP PEEWEE (1988), BLADE (1998), DANCE WITH ME (1988), PAYBACK (1999), PLANET OF THE APES (2001), BLADE II (2002), BLADE: TRINITY (2004), DREAMER (2005), HE’S JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU (2009), and JOYFUL NOISE (2012).

Kristofferson was also a talented songwriter. He wrote songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee”, “For The Good Times”, “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” and “Help Me Make it Through the Night”.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Kris Kristofferson’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt