World Boxing Entrusts the ITA Design & Independently Manage a Comprehensive ANTI-DOPING Program for Its Athletes – Breaking Boxing News







World Boxing has secured an agreement with the International Testing Agency (ITA) for it to provide all of its anti-doping services and clean sport activities.

The agreement means that from 1 October 2024, World Boxing has delegated its entire clean sport activities to the ITA with the aim of providing boxers with a high-quality anti-doping program.

The initial 4-year contract between World Boxing and the ITA also includes independent results management for any potential anti-doping rule violations that may arise.

In its efforts to achieve compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and with the desire to offer its athletes an expert and independent anti-doping program, World Boxing has entrusted the ITA to design and implement a new anti-doping program as of 1 October 2024, while also supporting the organization in attaining Code Signatory status.

The ITA will manage the entire testing program for World Boxing, both for in-competition and out-of- competition doping controls. These tests will be based on a bespoke risk assessment that takes into account all relevant factors, including the physiological profile and sporting specificities of boxing.

The management of Athlete Biological Passports (ABPs) of boxing athletes and the processing of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) will also be handled by the ITA. In addition, it will strengthen World Boxing’s anti-doping efforts with a long-term sample retention strategy that will allow selected samples to be stored and re-analyzed for up to ten years after the date of collection.

In order to provide boxing athletes with the most comprehensive anti-doping program possible, the ITA will complete the World Boxing anti-doping program with intelligence & investigations activities and respond to all information shared confidentially through the ITA’s secure reporting platform REVEAL.

All clean sport activities on behalf of World Boxing will be conducted by the ITA in strict compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and its International Standards, with the ITA’s dedicated Regulatory Compliance unit ensuring full compliance with the mandatory rules. All potential anti-doping rule violations arising from the anti-doping program will be subject to independent results management by the ITA.

The ITA will also raise awareness of doping, support the values of clean sport, and contribute to the prevention of doping among boxing athletes by establishing an education plan in line with WADA’s International Standard for Education.

“We welcome World Boxing as our newest partner at the ITA,” said ITA Director General Benjamin Cohen. “Our dedicated team remains committed to contribute to the implementation of a robust and trustworthy clean sport program for boxing athletes all over the world as is already the case with ITA’s management of other key boxing tournaments, including all Olympic boxing competitions. With a proven track record of managing anti-doping programs for various combat sports, the ITA is well versed in tailoring strategies to the specific needs of these athletes. We are committed to supporting all athletes with the best independent clean sport measures possible and ensure fair competition in sport.”

The Secretary General of World Boxing, Simon Toulson, added: “World Boxing is committed to sporting integrity and clean sport. The ITA is a widely respected organization and having this relationship in place will ensure that World Boxing is able to deliver a comprehensive program of testing in and out of competition and provide education to National Federations and their boxers on the importance of clean sport.”

