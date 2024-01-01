Undefeated Lightweight Joshua James Pagan Vs Haskell Rhodes Set for Friday October 18th Edition of “BIG TIME BOXING USA” in Puerto Rico – Breaking Boxing News







Undefeated Joshua James Pagan (10-0, 4 KOs) will take on hard-hitting veteran Haskell Rhodes (31-6, 16 KOs) in a newly announced main event in the next edition of “BIG TIME BOXING USA” at the iconic Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, P.R., on Friday, October 18.

The Oklahoma native and Las Vegas-trained Rhodes, 36, steps in for Trevor Thonson, who faced travel issues forcing him to pull out of the scheduled 10-round bout in the lightweight division that will air live globally on DAZN.

The Michigan-born Pagan is of Puerto Rican descent and this weekend will continue his training camp at Ivan Calderon’s renowned gym in San Juan. He goes by the moniker “Double J”, and has impressed fans and pundits through his first 10 professional bouts, especially with his most recent victory in May, a close unanimous decision win over then undefeated prospect Roger Hilley. Pagan currently holds the Junior NABF Super Lightweight title belt and is trained by his father, Victor Pagan.

Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promoations said the experienced Rhodes will offer a stiff challenge to the young and up-and-coming 24-year-old Pagan. “Haskell Rhodes has notable wins and battles against past world champions and top contenders,” Salita said. “He presents a stylistic and seasoned challenge to Joshua Pagan, who has already beaten four undefeated opponents in his first 10 fights. Rhodes is battle-tested and durable, and this bout will be must-see TV on Octobert 18.”

In addition, Salita announced that Da’Velle Smith (9-0, 7 KOs) of Taylor, Mich., will contest a middleweight bout at six rounds with an opponent to be named. Smith is coming off an impressive fourth-round stoppage over Esau Herrera De La Cruz in Flint, Mich., and on DAZN. The televised portion of the night of fights begins at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT and will include local Allen Morales from Catano, Puerto Rico, in the opener making his professional debut in a four-round bantamweight bout against an opponent to be determined.

Rhodes has won both fights he has contested in 2024. In his last outing on August 31, Rhodes took out Jonathan Perez with a first-round knockout, and in April he did the same against Julio Buitrago needing three rounds

In the October 18 co-feature from the Caribbean island’s new marquee arena, Juan Carrillo (12-0, 9 KO) will face Lenin Castillo (25-5-1, 19 KO) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. The remainer of the fight card, up to eight bouts in all, are to be announced. Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketera.com and the venue’s official website: www.cocacolamusichall.com.

The event is promoted by Salita Promotions in collaboration with PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) and 21 Events and is part of Salita Promotions’ burgeoning “Big Time Boxing USA” series, the leading developmental series for promising prospects and young contenders on their journey toward a world championship.

