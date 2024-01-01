Q&A with Jazz Tenor, Saxophonist & Composer Jerry Bergonzi







Jerry Bergonzi is a jazz tenor saxophonist, composer and educator. He played with Dave Brubeck and recorded nine albums with him. He teaches improvisation at The New England Conservatory of Music in Boston and any instrument can study with him. He has a tour coming up in October. Every Monday he plays at The Lilypad in Cambridge Mass., and he does a livestream on Wednesdays from near his home at PBS studio. Go Check Jerry Out Live on Tour or at The Lilypad!

KB: Did you always want to be a musician growing up?

I didn’t really think about being a musician growing up. I just got lost in music and didn’t think about a whole lot more. I think music picks us. Who wouldn’t want to be a musician considering all the sacrifice one makes doing that. Everyone wants to play music.

KB: Why the Sax? What is so special about this instrument?

Actually, I wanted to play the trumpet, but the school said to play clarinet. I started on clarinet at 8 years old, got an alto saxophone at 11 and a tenor at 13.

The saxophone is capable of so many different sounds. It is like a sound machine. Everyone sounds different.

KB: You are a jazz musician. What makes Jazz stand out against the other genres? Are there other genres you would love to dabble in?

Jazz is a music in the moment. It can come out profoundly different every time you play the same piece. It can be very sophisticated and still remain raw. I listen to other genres but stick to my love of jazz.

KB: You played with Dave Brubeck. What was it like to work with him and how did you meet him?

Dave Brubeck was a role model. He was kind, spiritual and never ever told us how to play. I met him through his son Darius.

KB: You teaches at The New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. What do you teach? How hard is it to play the sax?

I teach improvisation at NEC. Any instrument can study with me. Playing saxophone is not that difficult unless you play it on a very high level.

KB: Are there any current artists you would love to work with or wished you had?

Of course, there are many artists I wished I had a chance to work with and when I listen to many of the current jazz players, I hear myself fitting in. That being said, I take what comes my way. I am always working playing gigs in my area or going on the road. I wish travelling was easier, but this is the life we chose.

KB: An album with 7 of your most favorite songs, not your own: what would you pick?

I don’t think I could give you one album. There are so many: John Coltrane, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, Wayne Shorter and many more artists that I adore. Today I was listening to Frank Sinatra “Swinging Lovers”. Great album!

KB: What are you currently up to?

I have a tour coming up in October which I am looking forward to. Every Monday I do a gig at the Lilypad in Cambridge Mass. and do a livestream on Wednesdays from near my home at PBS studios. I have done 132 livestreams in the past 3 years. Played about 400 of my original and many of other artists. This keeps me in a dream. Love it.

