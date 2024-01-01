JD Vance Hates The Family He Created







By Sharon Synowsky

JD Vance is married to a brown woman whose parents are immigrants from India. He has three beautiful children whose skin color is more brown than white. Yet JD Vance and his despicable running mate are on the campaign trail vilifying Haitians (from ‘Hashia’), Venezuelans, and every other brown/black immigrant, whether here legally or not.

What effect does JD’s rhetoric have on his wife and children when they’re out in public? When his kids are at school, do they suffer the same racist attacks other children of immigrants have to bear? You rarely see Vance with his children. They weren’t at the RNC. They don’t appear in his campaign ads.

Now, one can say he’s protecting their privacy. And if they were “white”, I would be inclined to agree. But they’re biracial with brown skin. And their Dad is out here talking about how people who look like them are eating people’s pets, taking people’s jobs and ‘poisoning the blood of this country’.

Vance isn’t ‘protecting’ his family. The reason you don’t see much of Usha and her children is because Vance wants MAGA to forget that he is married to the brown daughter of brown immigrants. He wants MAGA to forget that he is the father of brown children. He uses his family for political gain, both by extolling the ‘virtue’ that he has one and by hiding the fact that they belong to the group of people he demonizes.

With every horrible thing Vance says about immigrants, he puts his children in danger. Does he think his position of power protects them? I doubt it he even worries about that. I honestly doubt he cares about their safety. If he did, he wouldn’t be saying people who look like them are the enemy.

Vance’s thirst for power has shown itself in his complete 180 on his views about Trump. The lengths he’s willing to go to in order to attain it shows itself in his willingness to endanger even his own children.

