Kingsley Ibeh Vs Jack May Battle for ﻿WBC Latino Silver Heavyweight Title on October 19th – Boxing News







A classic Clash of Titans-like confrontation will headline “EQC Fight Night,” presented by Toro Promotions, Inc., and Whitfield Haydon Boxing, on Saturday night, October 19, in the EQC Event Center at the famed Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

The 6’ 4”, 290-pound Kingsley “The Black Lion” Ibeh (12-2-1, 10 KOs) meets 6’ 8”, 260-pound Jack “The Outlaw” May (10-0, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino Silver Championship.

Nigeria-native Ibeh, fighting out of Phoenix (AZ), is a former college and Canadian Football League player, as well as a cousin of notorious retired boxer Ike Ibeabuchi (20-0, 15 KOs). Ibeh is riding an eight-fight win streak since he lost to then-7-0 rising star Jared Anderson in 2021. Ibeh’s most recent action was this past June 15th, in which he stopped Juan Torres in the second round, also at Emerald Queen Casino.

Fighting out of Chino Hills, California, May has reeled off ten straight victories, nine decided by knockouts. May is a combat sports fighter who has also kick-boxed and fought in bare knuckles competition. May’s last fight was an opening round technical knockout of John Shipman this past August 29 in Costa Mesa, California.

“They are both true warriors,” matchmaker Whit Haydon said. “When the fight was offered, they only asked when and where, and that they will be there with bells on. The place is almost sold out, so the great Northwest fans, and believe me when I say they ae the best, will be in for sights and sounds to behold.”

Ibeh and May are both members of Toro’s growing stable of solid heavyweights along with Ukraine Olympian Tsotne “Mr. T” Tsotne (10-0, 7 KOs), Alexander “The Great” Flores (19-5-1, 17 KOs), and Dante Stone (17-1, 11 KOs). Unlike other promoters, though, Toro isn’t concerned about matching their fighters against each other like Ibeh and May, and Tsotne recently defeated Flores by way of a 10-round unanimous decision.

Additional fights will soon be announced. Card subject to change.

