The Hunter Biden Pardon – I Have Some Thoughts…







By Sharon Synowsky

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter.

Read that again…

PRESIDENT Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter.

This act gave EVERYONE all kinds of feelings…

Including myself, hence this missive…

“Joe lied when he said he wouldn’t pardon Hunter.”

No, he didn’t. He meant it when he said it. Then situations changed – Joe dropped out of the race. Trump won. Trump put Kash Patel forth as FBI Director.

“Joe needs to give a blanket pardon to Dr. Fauci, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, etc.”

No, he doesn’t. The people Trump is threatening to go after have committed no crimes. A blanket pardon for these people is unnecessary. And most of them don’t want a pardon. They’ve proven that they are not afraid of Donald Trump.

“So much for ‘No man is above the law’…”

Seriously? Look at the crap THEY have done to Hunter already – they’ve called him a ‘human trafficker’. They’ve shown extremely private, personal photos of Hunter on the floor of Congress. They’ve gone after him with both barrels blazing, giving Hunter heightened charges for crimes that no one else who has committed the same offenses has ever been given.

Hunter Biden has not been an upstanding citizen, I am not ignoring the fact that he has committed these crimes. I am not ignoring the fact that Hunter used illicit drugs. But I am also not ignoring the fact that this man is TRYING – he is trying to do and be better. Hunter has been clean for over 5 years. He stood strong throughout the awful sh*t THEY put him through. He has tried to make amends. He has forgiven Len Parnas.

Joe Biden pardoned Hunter because Hunter is his son, and Hunter has been through enough. Any parent who could, would do the same thing to protect their child.

Period.

Full stop.

(This is my last ‘political’ article – I need to keep my sanity by writing about the funny, mundane, crazy, aggravating events in life)

