Will You Be AfrAId?







By Ana Braga

I’m sure most of you have heard of AI? AI is Artificial Intelligence, it can be your computer, your smart phone or as simple as a robot vacuum.

This subject is so intriguing to me, it makes my mind travel and wonder. In a world where so many people criticize women for doing plastic surgery or even for going to college and getting an education. Women can’t get Botox and hair extensions but we are ok with artificial intelligence? Our values are all inverted and I believe it’s because of control. Some prefer natural women but are ok with artificial intelligence?

I thought humans were supposed to learn how to use our brains to it’s full capacity, instead we are accepting all these superior gadgets in our homes. I bet most of you can’t remember your best friend’s, spouses or parents phone numbers without looking at your phone. Because of “practicality”, another word for laziness, we are losing control of our lives and relying on technology. One of these days you’ll hear a friend say Hey Alexa, what is 4×4? If they already don’t do it. This is scary and bad for the development and upkeep of our brains and our independence.

An AI can go as far as a robot and I foresee robots looking so human it will be hard to tell us apart. Why do we need so much help? That’s how it started, it was meant to make our lives easier and one day it could just get rid of us all along. Some robots are already operating in restaurants in Asia and some are being tested in households. They can do your laundry and play chess with you, they can also recommend a new movie you could watch together. Can you imagine what it can do for an elderly person? The elderly person might build a relationship with the robot and believe it’s a real connection. Could happen to a younger person too, many are already developing relationships with anime characters online. Some even have human looking sex dolls. Some of these dolls could cost between $500-20k, I’m not pointing this out as criticism, I’m only showing what’s already accepted by some people’s brains. So what else can the brain accept?

I believe in the near future you’ll see people dating these robots, you could program one to always agree with you and be subservient. Will it lower the divorce rate? How about the birth rate? Will then one day the earth be populated by mostly robots? They could be your doctor, hairdresser, waiter, nurse or a friend.

I feel, the more we use our phones the more we distance ourselves from human contact. I believe the artificial intelligence is watching us and the algorithm is learning what we need.

As you can see, I have so many questions and I need to write a part 2 if not a part 3. This subject is very interesting yet scary to me. I’m scared we will lose our humanity and I’m not sure I can blame it all on technology.

