Welcome To The MAGA Clown Show…







By Ana Braga

Sometimes I get in these moods where I question God’s existence. Is there really a man up there looking down on us 24/7? Is God Karma or is God just energy? I have so many questions and I’m sure I’m not the only one. I really wondered if God exists and if he/she/it even likes us, especially after this election.

I must confess I was feeling a little down after the election, I really thought we would have the first female president. Having left MAGA in early 2023, I have a lot of insight in how MAGA behave. What you have been noticing these past few days between Elon Musk, Laura Loomer and other MAGA influencers isn’t completely unexpected. When I was in MAGA, I noticed they really don’t like each other, it’s a very bitter group. They feel intimidated by attractive and successful people. There is so much infighting your head could spin. If someone attacks you in MAGA, they want you to sit down and take the abuse because “United We Stand”. Of course that didn’t fly with me and I clapped back at all who attacked me. With that being said, you can expect a lot of infighting going forward and a lot of people enjoying being humiliated just to own the libs. They lack love and self respect, that’s why they take the abuse and keep the vicious cycle going.

Does it remind you of J.D. Vance Hitler’s comments about Trump? After all he said, Trump still picked him for Vice President.

I thought that the implosion in MAGA would start a few months after inauguration, I never thought it would come so soon. Maybe is a way of God telling us he/she exists and has a sadistic sense of humor? Is it a prelude of what is to come?

MAGA isn’t happy us liberals are laughing at them and enjoying the show. It went as far as big MAGA influencers and politicians saying it’s our fault they have been imploding. How is it our fault? Trump promised MAGA he would implement the America First Agenda and get rid of H1B visas so immigrants wouldn’t get priority over American citizens. Well, since Elon owns Trump, it’s no longer Trump’s agenda, it’s Elon’s and MAGA just realized that. Some in MAGA are ok with it and some are very upset, especially Steve Bannon who has been sounding the alarm on Elon for a long time. Trump doesn’t care, he would sell himself and our country to the biggest bidder.

I say, relax and enjoy the show. Please make sure to stock up on popcorn, the best is yet to come.

