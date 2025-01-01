Q&A with Bronson Pinchot







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Bronson Pinchot

Bronson Pinchot is an American actor who is known best for his role as Balki Bartokomous in “Perfect Strangers” and his slogan “Don’t Be Ridiculous” was mentioned by everyone around the globe. He loves restoring old houses, narrated more than 400 audiobooks and is starring in the new upcoming Netflix show “The Residence” which will air from March 2025 on.

KB: Did you always want to be an actor and why?

I thought I wanted to be an artist or an illustrator until the nanosecond I got to university and saw they had an acting class and auditions for plays. As soon as I got on a stage, I knew. I suppose it’s like if you had a boa constrictor and fed it a vegan diet, but then by accident a live chicken somehow got into its cage, it would realize instantly that it enjoyed live chicken better than lentil croquette.

KB: People know you best as Balki Bartokomous in the long running show Perfect Strangers: How did you get this part and what appealed you to the role?

The creators of the show had approached the ABC network with an idea for a show about an innocent and optimistic immigrant; the network said, “when you have the guy, come back.” After the producers saw me in “Beverly Hills Cop,” they said, “we have the guy.” I used stories I had heard of my grandfather, who came from Southern Italy 100 years ago. He was innocent and kind and loving to everyone.

KB: The slogan “Don’t Be Ridiculous” became world famous. How do you feel about this and are people still approaching you today with this?

Yes, people still say “don’t be ridiculous.” Of course, I love that it became famous, don’t be ridiculous.

KB: You are great with all kinds of accents. Where is this talent coming from?

I have no idea where this skill comes from. I just love accents; they make me smile. Yesterday I accompanied a male friend to a store, he wanted to find a nice cologne. The store clerk assigned to cologne was from Eastern Europe. My friend said he wanted something masculine, and every bottle she showed him, she said, “Dees von ees voody and mooscoolar” = “This one is woody and masculine.” My friend had no idea whatsoever what she was talking about, and I was loving it

KB: I read that you have a love for restoring old houses. Where is this love coming from?

What I do with old houses is a bit like restoring, but it is not quite restoring. It is much more like collage. I take flooring, wall boards, ceiling boards, windows with wavy glass, moldings, from houses that are 200 years old and older… And then I assemble them into a new room or sometimes an entire house that appears to be old. It is very much like creating a character.

KB: You are an audiobook narrator. Do you have a favorite book you narrated and is there a book you would love to lend your voice to?

I have done over 400 audiobooks. My two favorites are “Matterhorn” and “lost: the search for six in 6 million.” I would love to do the original unexpurgated Grimms fairytales because they are so bloody and glory and horrible and wonderful.

KB: If you would play the Lead in a movie and you could pick the director and 3 co-stars: Who would you pick and why?

Is it OK if they are all dead? Because I would pick Victor Fleming to direct, and for my colleagues, I would pick Spencer Tracy, James Mason, Carole Lombard, Maggie Smith, Judy Garland, and Charlie, Chaplin. Sorry I went over the specific number, but it was urgent.

KB: What are you currently doing? Anything new coming out soon?

I am currently driving. I am in a fascinating and fabulous Netflix murder mystery coming out in the next few months called “the residence” or “the Falcon” or whatever they decide to name it.

