Thomas “Hitman” Hearns Vs Pipino Cuevas (August 2, 1980) WBA Welterweight Championship – Ringside Report Classic Fight Of The Day </span></p> <p><iframe title="Libby Freeman 360 Conversation: Civil/Human Rights, Topple And Burn Jewelry, LGBTQIA+, Trump & More" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7W_P4KrT5MY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen> Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Name *FirstLast Name or Message Email *Comment or MessageSubmit