Manny Pacquiao Promotions Announces Full Card To Join Taduran Vs Perez On Friday April 3rd – Breaking Boxing News







Manny Pacquiao Promotions (MPP) has announced additional matchups for the action-packed Manny Pacquiao Promotions: Taduran vs. Perez event, taking place this Friday, April 3 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, Calif. ESPN Knockout will air the hostilities, beginning at 6 p.m. PT.

MPP’s third U.S. event is headlined by a 12-round IBF Minimumweight World Championship fight between reigning champion Pedro Taduran (19-4-1, 13 KOs) and Gustavo Perez Álvarez (16-1-0, 5 KOs). Taduran vs. Perez showcases the storied rivalry between Filipino and Mexican fighters, a matchup that has long delivered unforgettable battles and helped define Manny Pacquiao’s career with countless instant classics.

Returning to Pechanga Resort Casino following a sold-out U.S. debut event last year, MPP presents a talent-stacked fight card for Southern California once again. Tickets for the April 3 event are on sale now at Pechanga.com/entertain. VIP and Platinum Experience packages are available now at PacquiaoPromotions.com.

Carrying one of boxing’s most iconic names, Jimuel Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1) returns for his second professional outing at Manny Pacquiao Promotions: Taduran vs. Perez. Making his debut under widespread attention last November at MPP’s U.S. launch, Pacquiao Jr. rose to the occasion, leaving a sold-out Southern California crowd on its feet after a spirited, back-and-forth battle with Brendan Lally. Although the bout was ruled a draw, Pacquiao Jr. displayed impressive grit, composure, and relentless pressure—traits long associated with his father, Manny Pacquiao. At just 25 years old, he now takes the next step in his professional journey, embracing both the opportunity and the responsibility of ushering in the Pacquiao legacy into a new generation. Also preparing for his professional sophomore appearance, Darrick Gates (0-1) will meet Pacquiao Jr. on Friday, April 3. Fighting out of Idaho Falls, Idaho, the 36-year-old Gates turned professional in 2024 and looks to earn his first win in his career against the young star.

In a highly anticipated middleweight feature bout, rising Mexican American star and the reigning WBC Silver Middleweight Champion Lazaro Lorenzana (19-0, 13 KOs), squares off against Esneiker Correa (16-6-3, 6 KOs) in a middleweight tilt. Boasting an undefeated record and championship-caliber skill, Lorenzana, 26, is on the heels of a statement victory over middleweight mainstay Luis Arias at Manny Pacquiao Promotions: Lorenzana vs. Arias. Although born and raised in San Diego, Lorenzana travels between the U.S. and Mexico to prepare for his fights. The undefeated prospect’s last two outings have been for the WBC Silver Middleweight Championship and WBC Regional Championship, proving that he is well on his way to world title opportunities. Before his dominant professional career, Lorenzana built an impressive amateur resume, including a silver medal in the Jr. Olympics representing Mexico. Lorenzana is now poised for his second professional fight stateside near his hometown against Venezuela’s Correa.

Fighting out of Miami, the 27-year-old Correa enters his co-main feature with intentions of stealing Lorenzana’s booming momentum. An experienced competitor in his own right, Correa’s professional career spans back to 2017. Correa aims to capitalize on the young star and get back on track with a statement victory in his first contest in California.

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Joseph Subia (3-0-1, 3 KOs) takes on Francisco Casillas (3-0-2, 2 KOs) in a scheduled four-round bout. Representing Atascadero, California, Subia brings a perfect knockout ratio into the matchup and looks to build on his momentum following a first-round stoppage victory in his last outing. Standing opposite him is Maywood, California’s Casillas, who returns to the ring for the first time since 2022. Also undefeated, Casillas aims to shake off the ring rust and derail Subia’s early surge in what shapes up to be a competitive showdown between two rising prospects.

In a lightweight showcase, West Covina, Calif.’s Paolo Barredo (5-0, 2 KOs) faces off against Mexico’s Roberto Almazan Monreal (13-26-1, 5 KOs). A 19-year-old budding prospect training out of Walnut, Calif., Barredo makes a quick turnaround following a unanimous decision victory over Martin Vargas Ramirez earlier this month in Tijuana. Standing across from him is the seasoned Monreal, nearly a decade older and boasting 35 more professional bouts. Now based in Miami, Monreal brings veteran savvy and durability into the matchup as he prepares for his first appearance of 2026. With a wealth of experience against a wide range of opponents, Monreal aims to test the rising prospect and play spoiler on fight night.

Adding to the card’s mission to spotlight budding prospects, Wahiawa, Hawaii’s Alexander Nakamura (0-1) will welcome Antonio Villegas of Menifee, Calif., to the professional ranks. Rounding out the card, Temecula, California’s own Malikah Salazar is set to make his professional debut against Las Vegas resident Stephen Barbee (1-6). The matchup underscores MPP’s continued mission to provide emerging talent with a platform to showcase their skills, as Salazar looks to make a strong first impression in the professional ranks.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions: Taduran vs. Perez arrives on the heels of the promotion’s second consecutive sold-out event, further cementing its status as a growing stage for both emerging prospects and seasoned veterans alike.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions: Taduran vs. Perez

Pechanga Resort Casino | Temecula, Calif. | Saturday, April 3 | 6 p.m. PT | Airing Live on ESPN Knockout

IBF Minimumweight World Championship Main Event – 12 Rounds

Pedro Taduran (19-4-1, 13 KOs) vs. Gustavo Pérez Álvarez (16-1-0, 5 KOs)

Lightweight Co-Main Event – 4 Rounds

Jimuel Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1) vs. Darrick Gates (0-1)

Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Lazaro Lorenzana (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Esneiker Correa (16-6-3, 6 KOs)

Featherweight Bout – 4 Rounds

Joseph Subia (3-0-1, 3 KOs) vs. Francisco Casillas (3-0-2, 2 KOs)

Lightweight Bout – 6 rounds

Paolo Barredo (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Roberto Almazan Monreal (13-26-1, 5 KOs)

Super Bantamweight Bout – Super Bantamweight

Antonio Villegas (Pro Debut) vs. Alexander Nakamura (0-1)

Lightweight Bout – 4 Rounds

Malikah Salazar (Pro Debut) vs. Stephen Barbee (1-6)

Card Subject to Change*

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