Actor Ben Cross (born Harry Bernard Cross in London, England), star of CHARIOTS OF FIRE (1981) and the 2009 film STAR TREK, died August 18, 2020, of natural causes in Vienna, Austria. He was 72.
In his early life, Cross worked as a window cleaner and a waiter, as well as a carpenter for the Welsh National Opera and was a property master at the Alexandria Theatre in Birmingham. In 1970, at age 22, he was accepted into London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). After graduating from RADA he performed in several stage plays at numerous theatres including Macbeth, The Importance of Being Earnest, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, Pericles, Twelfth Night, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Equus.
Cross’s long list of film and television credits include GREAT EXPECTATIONS (1974), A BRIDGE TOO FAR (1977), with Sean Connery, Michael Caine, Ryan O’Neal, and Sir Laurence Olivier, THE PROFESSIONALS (1977), THE TWILIGHT ZONE (1985), DARK SHADOWS (1991), TALES FROM THE CRYPT (1989), THE ASCENT (1994), 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1997), SOLOMON (1997), BEN HUR (2010), TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (2012), 12 MONKEYS (2015), and JARHEAD: LAW OF RETURN (2019).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to the Cross family during their time of grief.