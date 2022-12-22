“Die Hard” Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dies at 66 – Entertainment News







By Geoffrey Huchel

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., known for his roles in the hit films DIE HARD (1988) and TOP GUN (1986), passed away November 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada following an illness. He was 66.

Gilyard was born on December 24, 1955 in Moses Lake, Washington. In 1979 he moved to Los Angeles to become an actor. Throughout his long and prolific career, he has made appearances in dozens of TV series and films such as DIFF’RENT STROKES (1978-1986), CHIPS (1977-1983), THE DUCK FACTORY (1984), RIPTIDE (1984), WALKER, TEXAS RANGER (1993-2001), THE KARATE KID PART II (1986), 227 (1985-1990), THE FACTS OF LIFE (1979-1988), MATLOCK (1986-1995), and LITTLE MONSTERS (2012).

Gilyard was an associate professor in the College of Fine Arts-Department of Theatre at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. There he taught stage and screen acting.

Ringside Report sends our condolences to Clarence Gilyard’s family during their time of grief.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt