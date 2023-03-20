Pascal Vs Eifert Undercard Is Set – Breaking Boxing News







A loaded undercard for the Jean Pascal vs. Michael “Diesel” Eifert International Boxing Federation (IBF) Light Heavyweight Title Eliminator card, “No Limit”, presented by Mise-O-Jeu, has been announced for March 16th at Place Bell in Laval, Canada.

Two former world champions and a pair of Olympians and three female bouts will be showcased on “No Limit,” which will be available on ESPN+ in the United States,but available in Canada on Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV and worldwide on GYMBoxe.tv and Fite.tv.

“No Limit” is promoted by DiBella Entertianment, in association with Groupe Yvon Michel and Jean Pascal Promotions, and in collaboration with Blanko Sports and SES Sports Events GmbH.

Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs), a two-time World Light Heavyweight Champion, takes on his German opponent, Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs), the actual IBF Inter-Continental and former unified IBF/WBC and WBO Youth Champion, in the 12-round main event to determine the mandatory challenger for IBF World title holder Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs). Haiti-native Pascal, who has lived in Montreal since the late 1980s, is rated No. 3 by the IBF, while Eifert is ranked No. 5.

“The Jean Pascal vs. Michael Eifert IBF world title eliminator at Place Bell, in Laval, Quebec, Canada, will be supported by a tremendous undercard on March 16,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Fans in attendance will be treated to an exciting all-Canadian co-feature between super lightweights Mathieu Germain, of Quebec, and Steven Wilcox, of Ontario, in a 10-round contest. Canada’s women’s boxing scene will be well represented with former world title challenger Jessica Camara and Olympian Caroline Veyre, both from Montreal, in separate bouts, along with Ontario’s Amanda Galle, who is on the verge of a world title opportunity. Ireland’s light heavyweight prospect Joe Ward will look to add another impressive win to his ledger on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day and Italy’s amateur prodigy Yoel Angeloni will make his North American debut.”

Providing chief support in the 10-round, co-featured event is an exciting Canadian showdown for the IBF Inter-Continental super lightweight title between popular Mathieu “G-Time” Germain (21-2-1, 9 KOs) from Mascouche Quebec and Steven Wilcox (24-3-1, 7 KOs) from Hamilton Ontario. Germain, a former IBF International super lightweight champion, is riding a 3-fight win streak that started with his impressive victory over Steve Claggett (33-7-2, 23 KOs) by way of a 10-round decision. One of four boxing brothers, Wilcox is a former NABA Canadian super lightweight titleist who has won his last 6 straight matches.

Mathieu Germain is extremely excited about the opportunity: “I have been looking for this kind of fight for a long time where a victory will propel me directly with the best contenders in my division! I promise you I won’t miss, and I’ll leave the ring with this belt around my waist.”

World title contender Jessica “Cobra” Camara (10-3, 2 KOs), of Montreal, returns to Quebec for the first time since 2019. Camara has since fought 5 fights in the United States, including for the WBA and WBO super lightweight world championships versus Kali Reis (19-7-1, 5 KOs) in New Hampshire in November 2021. She lost a split decision in an extremely close and hard-fought fight, but has rebounded with two victories heading into this contest. Prisca Vicot was to be her opponent, but she withdrew last weekend. To replace her, Karla Ramos Zamora (9-9-1, 2KO) of Puebla for 10 rounds at super lightweight. The latter, who knocked out Viscot in 2020, accepted the challenge. Zamora is well known in Quebec for having offered a solid opposition to Leila Beaudoin last September, as evidenced by the 3 scores of 58-56 from the judges.

Another exciting female prospect is undefeated bantamweight and former Canadian amateur champion, Amanda Galles (7-0-1, 1 KO), who meets Lorena Cruz Aispuro (4-2, 0 KOs), of Mexico, in an 8-rounder.

Irish eyes will be smiling for promising Irishman “Mighty” Joseph Ward (8-1, 4 KOs), a 2016 Ireland Olympian, who will lead the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in an 8-round fight versus Mexican light heavyweight Mario Andrade Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs).

Rising featherweight star Caroline Veyre (2-0), a decorated Canadian amateur and 2020 Olympian, faced Emma “Valkyria” Gongora (5-2), of Marseille, France, in a 6-round match. The latter was injured in training and provided medical evidence on Tuesday. Another opponent will be announced this week.

Italian welterweight sensation Yoel Angeloni (1-0), the latest discovery of New York City-based promoter Lou DiBella, will make his North American debut as a professional in a 4-round battle against Alexander Calixto (1-1, 0 KOs).

