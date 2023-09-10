Democratic Candidate Matt McNally Running for the Indiana House District 39 Is the Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show For a 360 Conversation on Sunday September 10, 2023 – Breaking News
Matt McNally a military veteran, commercial airline pilot and current Democratic candidate running against Republican incumbent Gerald Torr for the Indiana House District 39 Congressional seat is the special guest with “Bad” Brad for a 360 Conversation on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
