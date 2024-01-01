Q&A with John Helliwell







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of John Helliwell

John Helliwell is a British musician, best known as the saxophonist and backing vocalist for Supertramp. He joined the band in 1973 and never left. He also was the band’s MC during the concerts, talking and making jokes to the audience. He currently has a big band (19 musicians) called “The Super Big Tramp Band.” They play instrumental arrangements of Supertramp tunes only. They have a CD ready for release soon. Check out one of the band’s gigs!

KB: Did you always want to be a musician as a kid? Who were your musical heroes?

Starting at age eleven, I played the recorder at school, then a neighbor introduced me to a recording of “Petite Fleur” (a Sidney Bechet composition) by the clarinetist Monty Sunshine.

I loved the sound of the clarinet and proceeded to save my pocket money for two years – £15.00 – to buy one. I studied the clarinet for two years and then, after hearing Cannonball Adderley, bought an alto saxophone. At the age of fifteen, my musical heroes were Cannonball, Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane, Horace Silver, and Art Blakey.

KB: Why the saxophone? What is so special about this instrument?

The saxophone seemed a very expressive instrument to me. It is capable, in the right hands, of extreme variations in color and tone.

KB: When and how did you join Supertramp? What is Supertramp’s best album in your eyes and why?

After a lengthy spell in “The Alan Bown Set” from 1965 to 1971, I played in various bands and ensembles, culminating in my playing in Germany on US airbases in the spring of 1973.

Dougie Thomson, who was briefly in the Alan Bown Set and had joined Supertramp in 1972, got in touch with me to ask if I would like to come and rehearse with Supertramp. I returned from Germany and had the rehearsal on July 19th, 1973. I just kept going back to rehearse and never left!

My favorite album of ours is “Crime of the Century” — we put so much effort into it, and it seems to work very well on musical, lyrical, thematic, and sonic levels.

KB: You served as an MC during the band’s concerts. How difficult is it to interact with the audience when you don’t know how they will respond?

I became the MC when no-one else in the band wanted to do it!

I’m not a natural announcer or comedian, so I approached MC’ing in a conversational style, treating the audience as friends. They were mostly friendly.

KB: Are there any current artists you would like to collaborate with or artists you wish you had played with?

I would have liked to have played with Bruce Hornsby, Weather Report, Pink Floyd, and Edgar Winter’s White Trash.

I would like to collaborate again with the Italian accordionist Fausto Beccalossi — he is a musical magician!

I also would like to play with the superb pianist, composer, and arranger Nikki Iles.

KB: If you were to make an album where you could play your 7 most favorite songs (not your own): what would you pick?

I’m a sucker for ballads. I would like to record these tunes with a crack rhythm section plus a band like The Metropole Orchestra, with an arranger like Vince Mendoza, Nikki Iles, or Maria Schneider.

“Del Soldato in Trincea” by Paulo Fresu

“If Everyone Was Listening” by Roger Hodgson

“Miss Otis Regrets” by Cole Porter

“From This Place” by Pat Metheny

“The Ballad of the Sad Young Men” by Tommy Wolf and Fran Landesman

“The Lads in Their Hundreds” traditional

“Washing Of the Water” by Peter Gabriel

KB: You had a long career in music. Were you expecting this longevity? What are you currently doing?

I have been a professional musician now for 59 years! When you are twenty, even ten years in the future seems an age — I was not expecting to still be playing at my age. I consider myself lucky to have met with the gentlemen of Supertramp, and many other fine musicians along the way — they have enriched my life.

I enjoy the challenge of recording solos on various tracks that people send to me.

I currently have a big band (19 musicians) called “The Super Big Tramp Band.” We play instrumental arrangements of Supertramp tunes only. We have a CD ready for release soon, and we give concerts.

Check out John’s website: HERE

