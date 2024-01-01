Animal Stories Across the World: Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary in One Mile NSW, Australia







Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary

Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary was created by Port Stephens Council in partnership with Port Stephens Koalas Hospital. In 2020 the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary was opened with the purpose of ensuring first-class care to sick, injured and orphaned koalas and offering visitors a unique opportunity to see koalas in their natural habitat. There are currently approximately 20 koalas in care at Port Stephens Koala Hospital varying in age with the oldest estimated to be 17 years of age. The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is open all year round except Christmas Day. Koalas are special for a myriad of reasons. They have a unique diet, being the only mammal known to survive primarily on a diet of eucalyptus leaves. They require a staggering amount of sleep to function. They are the only surviving member of their evolutionary family with the closest relative being the wombat. And they are culturally special to Australia being featured as national icons and being featured in Aboriginal stories highlighting their deep connection to the land. Go visit the sanctuary and see this unique animal for yourself!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers how Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary was founded and by who?

Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary was created by Port Stephens Council in partnership with Port Stephens Koalas Hospital. Port Stephens Koala Hospital has been operating since 1987, originally as the Hunter Koala Preservation Society founded by a small group of Anna Bay residents. In 2020 the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary was opened with the purpose of ensuring first-class care to sick, injured and orphaned koalas and offering visitors a unique opportunity to see koalas in their natural habitat.

KB: How many koalas are there and what are their age?

There are currently approximately 20 koalas in care at Port Stephens Koala Hospital varying in age with the oldest estimated to be 17 years of age.

KB: Where are the koalas coming from?

The majority of koalas are brought in from the Port Stephens region, but the Hospital will never turn a koala away so can be taking in koalas found hours away.

KB: I read that they can sleep up to 20 hours a day?

They certainly can. Due to their diet consisting of low nutrition and high fibrous matter koalas need to conserve energy for the large amount of energy needed to break down the leaves they consume.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what daily work at Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary looks like?

The hospital runs 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and there are up to 16 volunteers on site every day. This ‘koala army’ undertakes a myriad of tasks, including administering medication, weighing, bringing the koalas up to the clinic for their health checks, servicing the yard, counting koala poo and collecting fresh leaves. Some volunteers also do administration and marketing work.

KB: Is the sanctuary open for public?

It certainly is. The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is open all year round except Christmas Day. Guests can visit the wild recovering koalas during the day or even stay the night in our luxury Glamping Tents. This provides an opportunity for people to see wild koalas in their own habitat while also educating visitors on how they can help contribute to koala conservation.

KB: Can people volunteer to help in the sanctuary?

The Port Stephens Koala Hospital requires an army of volunteers to operate every day. As such we are always looking for volunteers to assist in any capacity they can. Applications can be submitted online.

KB: Are the koalas living a happy life at your sanctuary and how do you know?

The volunteers here at Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary provide the koalas in care with every possible creature comfort they would require in the wild with the addition of easy to access food and regular health checks. Koalas do have different behaviors when it comes to them being stressed or threatened compared to when they are relaxed and comfortable. These signs include their responsiveness to disturbance, the thickness of their coat and whether they are sleeping in trees or on the ground. Whilst it is a stressful situation for koalas being brought into a hospital, once treated they display signs of being healthy and comfortable so we can assume that they are living a happy life as best as they can.

KB: What is so special about koalas?

Koalas are special for a myriad of reasons. They have a unique diet, being the only mammal known to survive primarily on a diet of eucalyptus leaves. They require a staggering amount of sleep to function. They are the only surviving member of their evolutionary family with the closest relative being the wombat. And they are culturally special to Australia being featured as national icons and being featured in Aboriginal stories highlighting their deep connection to the land.

