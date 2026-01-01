Viddal Riley Faces European Champion Mateusz Masternak On The Chisora Vs Wilder Undercard On April 4th – Boxing News







Viddal Riley’s credentials as a world champion-in-the-making will face an acid test when he challenges the formidable Mateusz Masternak on April 4, live on DAZN.

British title holder Riley takes on the hardened EBU European champion Masternak at London’s O2, on the undercard of the mammoth Dereck Chisora vs. Deontay Wilder heavyweight showdown.

A win over Masternak opens the door to a world title shot for Riley, but he knows the Polish road warrior will push him to the limit when the cruiserweights collide in the capital.

Masternak, a former world title challenger and two-time European champion, knows all about British opposition, having traded punches with former cruiserweight kings Tony Bellew and Chris Billiam-Smith.

The 38-year-old rates Riley, the 13-0 rising force in the division, as better than both of those previous domestic opponents but has still vowed to return to Poland with the famous blue belt around his waist.

Riley is under no illusions as to the size of the task in front of him yet expects to take a giant leap towards the top echelons of the sport, with the biggest win of his career.

Viddal Riley said: “It’s a new dawn. It’s a new chapter. MF PRO is the launch of a new beginning in my career and there’s no better way to enter this stage than with another difficult test.

“I’ve decided to challenge a seasoned veteran and former world title contender for his EBU Cruiserweight title, this is pivotal on the climb into world honours, and I expect a test but one I am more than capable of shining through.

“Chisora vs Wilder is a massive event and I’m excited to display my skills under my new promotion who are truly invested in assisting me to the top.”

Mateusz Masternak said: “I’m really pleased this fight is happening. It’s a tough challenge, and in my opinion he’s a better fighter than Billam-Smith — even better than Bellew. I took this fight because I truly believe he’s the best British cruiserweight out there right now.

“I’m excited to be part of such a big event and to have the chance to perform in front of a large audience. I’m fully motivated and ready — I’m going there to defend my title and bring my belt back home.”

Kalle Sauerland said: “Strap yourselves in because Viddal Riley is about to take his career to a whole new level.

“Challenging Masternak, the hardman of the cruiserweight division, officially launches Viddal’s assault towards world titles.

“A fight with Masternak has been a rite of passage for so many of the best cruiserweights of the last decade or more, and we believe that Viddal is destined to get to the very top.

“But be under no illusions, there is no easy way to get there and he must be better than he’s ever been before, in order to get past the European champ.

“The cruiserweight division is one of my favourites in the sport and on April 4, at a packed out O2 and live on DAZN, will we witness to birth of a new star.”

Amer Abdallah said: “Since his pro debut, Viddal has consistently tested himself against top competition, climbing step by step toward a world title.

“On April 4, he faces his toughest challenge yet, in his backyard, on a massive stage, and ready to show the world exactly why he’s destined to be World Champion.

Two words define this moment… “AND NEW”!”

