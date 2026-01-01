Jonny Mansour Takes On William King At Frontwave Arena SD Fight Night: Family Business on Saturday April 18th – Boxing News







Frontwave Arena and G2G Promotions today announced several matchups including the one half of a Double Main Event for the arena’s inaugural SD Fight Night event, titled SD Fight Night: Family Business, taking place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif.

San Diego’s rising star Jonny Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time in 2026 when he takes on seasoned veteran William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs) of Lynwood, Calif. in an 8-round lightweight tilt.

Co-headlining the event is Mansour’s cousin, Julius “Juju” Ballo (2-0). A highly decorated amateur in his own right, the 22-year-old Ballo’s opponent will be announced shortly.

Tickets for SD Fight Night: Family Business are on sale now at AXS.com. The first fight of the evening begins at 5 p.m. PT, and broadcast and streaming details will be announced shortly.

Following a breakout 2025 campaign, Mansour, 25, has emerged as one of the most promising prospects in the star-studded lightweight division. While his dominant professional run has recently drawn widespread attention, Mansour’s journey in the sport began at just eight years old. He compiled more than 140 amateur victories, rising to become Team USA’s top-ranked lightweight and serving as an Olympic alternate during the 2020 Olympic cycle. A National Golden Gloves champion, Mansour also represented the United States internationally while pursuing studies in business and finance at San Diego State University’s Fowler College of Business. On Saturday, April 18, Mansour aims to take the next step in his young career when he performs near his home of La Mesa, Calif.

Standing opposite the hometown hero, 30-year-old King will make the short trip south looking to hand the undefeated prospect his first loss. Making his professional debut in 2021, King picked up five victories in his first six bouts, including three by way of unanimous decision and two knockouts. Though he came up short in his most recent outing, King delivered a devastating first round knockout against Markus Bowes in July 2025, a reminder that the Perris, Calif., resident remains a dangerous opponent.

“William King presents another great challenge for me,” said Mansour. “He nearly has twice as many fights as me and sports real knockout power. Ever since I was a kid, I would dream of headlining shows in a packed San Diego arena. Now that I have this opportunity to perform in front of my friends and family at Frontwave Arena, I will showcase the San Diego boxing scene and why I am ready for the biggest stages. Come April 18, I will have my hand raised.”

“I’m looking forward to going to an opponent’s backyard and competing,” said William King. “That’s been the story of my career. Jonny Mansour is a really smart fighter but I have much more professional experience than he does. This has been my best training camp in a long time for me, so I’m ready to go April 18.”

Angel Munoz (8-2, 6 KOs), a hard-hitting super welterweight from Oceanside, returns to fight in front of his hometown crowd when he takes on Cruz Becerra Monteon (3-1, 1 KO) in a six-round contest. Known for his aggressive style and knockout power, Munoz will look to deliver another statement performance just miles from where he grew up, feeding off the energy of local fans as he continues building momentum in the division.

In addition, Pomona, Calif. native Isaac Anguiano (10-1-1, 4 KOs) squares off against Jose Negrete (4-2, 4 KOs) in a bantamweight contest. On the strength of seven-straight victories, Anguiano will meet Hanford, Calif.’s Negrete whose all four victories have come by way of knockout. Meanwhile, San Diego-born super lightweight Jose Chollet (6-2, 4 KOs) aims to insert himself back in the win column against Jose Cruz (2-3, 1 KO).

Also in the super lightweight division, John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs) takes on Bahamas’ grizzled veteran Lester Brown (5-4, 3 KOs). A career spanning over a decade, Brown returns to the ring for the first time following a two-year layoff in front of Ornelas hometown crowd. Kicking off the action for the evening, Vista, Calif. resident via Mexico Franklin Garcia (1-0, 1 KO) reenters the fray in a quick turnaround following his dominant professional debut in February when he faces off against Rahmel McKinley (1-2).

SD Fight Night: Family Business

Frontwave Arena, Oceanside, Calif. | Saturday, April 18, 2026

Super Featherweight Co-Main Event

Julius “Juju” Ballo (2-0) vs. TBD

Lightweight Co-Main Event – 8 Rounds

Jonny Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs)

Super Welterweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Angel Munoz (8-2, 6 KOs) vs. Cruz Becerra Monteon (3-1, 1 KO)

Bantamweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Isaac Anguiano (10-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Jose Negrete (4-2, 4 KOs)

Super Lightweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Jose Chollet (6-2, 4 KOs) vs. Jose Cruz (2-3, 1 KO)

Super Lightweight Bout – 6 Rounds

John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Lester Brown (5-4-3, 3 KOs)

Super Lightweight Bout – 4 Rounds

Franklin Garcia (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Rahmel McKinley (1-2)

*Bouts Subject to Change

