Fight Club OC Is Back April 9th Inside The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center







Southern California’s premier hybrid fight promotion Fight Club OC returns April 9th with a seven bout lineup featuring new stars and returning local talent. Fight fans will see Golden Boy’s two new top prospects in 1-0 Nikolai Terteryan and 4-0 (3KO’s) Samuel Torres from Gilroy, CA. Two more undefeated fighters, 2-0 (1KO) Carjon Roberts vs 3-0 (3KO’s) Elliot Taylor will be fighting for the Tequila Mandala Belt in our featured bout of the night. Plus a Flyweight Female MMA bout between 3-3 Natalie Schlesinger vs 6-7 Shino Vanhoose is also set for this April 9th fight card and three other exciting bouts. This is the type of show Fight Club OC is known for nationwide,… rising stars laying it all on the line for the Orange County fight fans.

