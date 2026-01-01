The Story Of… The Star Tavern in Belgravia, London







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy of The Star Tavern

The Star Tavern is a pub in Belgravia, London. It dates back to 1848. The Great Train Robbery gang met at the pub to plan their heist in 1963. John Profumo and Christine Keeler are rumored to have used the pub as their secret hangout. Even Princess Margaret visited The Star Tavern. Best dished on the menu are beef & ale pie, Fish and Chips, and Sunday Roast. Wash it down with a Fuller’s ESB or a London Pride and you are in heaven. So if you are in London looking for fantastic food, great beer and a cosy atmosphere, go visit The Star Tavern!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who The Star Tavern was founded?

The Star Tavern dates back to 1848 when a licence application in the Morning Advertiser described it serving “workmen and servants of the nobility and gentry.” It was built in the early-to-mid 19th century and has stood in Belgrave Mews ever since.

There’s no single founder’s name commonly credited — pubs of that era were typically established by local licensees rather than a famous individual — but it became a staple of the Fuller’s pub estate over time.

KB: A fun fact about the pub not many people know?

A famous bit of local lore claims that the Great Train Robbery gang met here in small groups to plan the 1963 heist. Bruce Reynolds, Buster Edwards and others reportedly used the pub to discuss details before the robbery.

KB: What drink is a favorite and people must try?

The Star Tavern is celebrated for its cask-conditioned ales — in particular:

Fuller’s ESB and London Pride, both regulars on the bar that represent classic British ales.

It has also been listed in every edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide — one of only a handful of pubs with this achievement.

KB: What dish on the menu is a favourite and must-try?

The menu includes beloved British pub classics. Highlights include:

Beef & Ale Pie — rich, hearty and quintessentially British.

Fish & Chips — crispy battered fish with chips and tartare sauce.

Sunday Roast — seasonal veggies, Yorkshire pudding and gravy (Sundays only).

These dishes are consistently praised by guests for quality and comfort-food satisfaction.

KB: Which famous people have visited the pub?

Over the years, a colourful mix of high-profile figures has been associated with the Star Tavern (much of it from local memory and CAMRA archives):

Diana Dors (actress)

Peter O’Toole (actor)

Princess Margaret (royalty)

Elizabeth Taylor and Bing Crosby (in some accounts)

John Profumo and Christine Keeler — the pub was said to be a discreet haunt during their affair scandal.

(These stories mix documented visits with well-circulated local lore.)

KB: In which series or movies did the pub appear?

The Star Tavern isn’t widely known as a filming location in major films/TV series, and there are no prominent listings in major film location databases.

However, it has been included in Belgravia pub crawl guides and local “Evening Crawl” features (CAMRA associate events).

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to The Star Tavern?

When you walk in you’d notice:

Cozy wood-paneled interiors, preserved through years of history.

A wooden servery and mirrored Victorian bar back, keeping the feel of a classic London boozer.

A real fire in winter, creating a warm atmosphere.

Multiple seating nooks and rooms, perfect for enjoying conversation and different ales.

Small details like period features and even traditional Thomas Crapper wash basins add to the charm. It feels like stepping into a piece of London’s pub history rather than a modern gastropub.

KB: Why should people visit The Star Tavern?

People go to The Star Tavern for a mix of:

Authentic historic atmosphere — one of the few traditional pubs left in central London.

Excellent real ale — especially if you care about cask-conditioned beers.

Classic British food — proper pub classics done well.

Stories and character — from gangster lore to celebrity tales.

A cozy, welcoming vibe that locals and visitors alike love.

Check out The Star Tavern’s website: HERE

