The Story Of… The Swan in Walton on Thames

The Swan in Walton on Thames is a Young’s pub with delicious Sunday roasts. It was once known as The Swan Hotel and has been featured in films and series, particularly those made by the nearby Hepworth Studios. The pub recently got renovated and a new private dining space was added: The Swan Room. When you visit The Swan and walk through the beautiful archway and head to the bar, do take in the smell of the roaring fireplace, cosy seating and plentiful tables. It truly is a pub for all occasions. Casual riverside drinks in the summer, cosy pub-needs in the winter. From Head Chef Jonah (and his excellent team)’s winter menus, Sunday roasts and bar snacks, to Landlord Mark and his smiley team making your experience feel like you’re part of The Swan family. So if you are in Walton on Thames, go check out The Swan!

KB: Since when does The Swan exist?

The pub dates back to the 1770s, but the current building dates back to the 1870s.

KB: The pub was recently renovated: what work was done and what is new?

After recent renovations at The Swan, we’ve now put in dark-oak paneling and changed up the colors of our interior. We’ve refurbished our bathrooms, and repainted and re-tiled our hallways and staircases. The main bar is also fully refurbished with new taps and beers (including Jubel, Deya and Hawkstone) and the archway outside the pub has been replaced with new self-staining wood.

In terms of the exterior, the garden has been returfed and our semi-private spaces, the garden huts, have been refurbished. The outside entrance wall has been re-bricked and lantern lights have been added – our car park has also been re-surfaced too.

New to The Swan, we’ve also unveiled our Swan Room which is a private space for drinks receptions and seated dining.

KB: What is the best dish on the menu people must try?

Beef madras

Sunday roasts (specifically the ox cheek sharer)

Ox cheek nachos – with a delicious pint of Hawkstone!

KB: Which famous people have visited The Swan over the years?

Yes, the American songwriter Jerome Kern is the most famous person known to have visited and lived at The Swan in Walton-on-Thames, where he met his wife.

KB: In which series or movies did the pub appear in?

Yes, The Swan Hotel in Walton-on-Thames (as it was once known) has been featured in films and series, particularly those made by the nearby Hepworth Studios, which used the hotel and its river access for many productions. While many specific titles are not listed, numerous Hepworth films featured the hotel. Actors from the studios also frequently ate and even lived at The Swan.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to The Swan?

You step through the entrance of the beautifully-refurbished archway of the pub. The dark-oak wood paneling, plentiful basket of blankets and warm-lighting greets you in the entrance of the pub. As you head through to the bar, the take in the smell of the roaring fireplace, cosy seating and plentiful tables for all kinds of pub-needs: drinks, dining or celebrations.

Take a lap around the bar area, soak up the bustling atmosphere, and check-out the Swan Room, the new private event space, perfect for intimate gatherings of up to 25 seated, or 30 standing. As you walk around again, you’ll find yourself in the dining area, a large space with a fireplace and plenty of seating for lunch, dinner or just to grab a drink: with cozy, warm lighting and a relaxed environment.

KB: Why should people visit The Swan?

It truly is a pub for all occasions. Casual riverside drinks in the summer, cosy pub-needs in the winter. From Head Chef Jonah (and his excellent team)’s winter menus, Sunday roasts and bar snacks, to Landlord Mark and his smiley team making your experience feel like you’re part of The Swan family. Gather colleagues for after-work drinks, or enjoy a family-sized occasion as our picky-bits event sharers are suitable for parties & events alike.

