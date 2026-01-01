Salsa Music Pioneer Willie Colón Dies at 75 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

A Music Great Has Left Us.

Willie Colón, the trombonist and orchestra leader, died on Saturday, 21 February. He was 75.

William Anthony Colón Román was born on April 28, 1950 in South Bronx, New York to Puerto Rican parents.

In 1967, at 16, he recorded his first album “El Malo”.

After releasing 40 albums during his career, Colón also became known as a social activist who supported the Latino Commission on AIDS and the United Nations Immigrant Foundation.

In 2014, he graduated from a police academy in New York and was sworn in as a deputy sheriff for the Department of Public Safety.

Willie Colón is survived by his wife, Julia Craig, and their children.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Colón Family in their time of grief.

