Heavyweight Factory Returns With The Latest Installment Of Fists Of Fury At The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood On Sunday April 12th







South Florida’s premier boxing promotion, The Heavyweight Factory, continues a strong start to 2026 with a stacked professional boxing card on Sunday, April 12, at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The nine-bout card, the latest installment of the promotion’s Fists of Fury series, will be headlined by an all-Cuban showdown of undefeated lightweight contenders Armando “El Relámpago” Martinez and Neslan Machado.

Tickets start at $56 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster and at Hard Rock Live. All seats are reserved. Doors open at 3:00 p.m.

In the main event, WBC Middle East, WBC FECARBOX, and WBA Continental lightweight champion Armando “El Relámpago” Martinez (17-0, 15 KOs) attempts to continue his trek toward a world title as he takes on undefeated lightweight contender Neslan Machado (21-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout. It will be Martinez’s first bout of his 2026 campaign following an impressive four-fight unbeaten run in 2025.

The event will also feature the 2026 debuts of boxing’s next big attraction, the Bonilla Twins. Blue-chip phenoms Ari (5-0, 2 KOs) and Andrey Bonilla (5-0, 4 KOs), of El Paso, Texas, by way of Pasadena, California, look to continue their meteoric rise in separate special attraction bouts.

Also on the card, rising junior welterweight Montaser “The Boy King” Aboughaly (7-0, 3 KOs) of Tampa will make a quick turnaround following his show-stopping knockout in January and will once again put his undefeated record on the line.

Rounding out the card, rising prospects and local favorites Aaron Aponte (13-3-1, 4 KOs) and Gavonne Bess (7-0, 2 KOs) kick off their 2026 campaigns in exciting bouts.

Featherweight prospect Sebastian Santana (3-0, 2 KOs), light heavyweight veteran Jose Cortes (9-5, 3 KOs), and super middleweight Jeremy Park (1-1) will appear in separate bouts.

“We set the tone with our partner Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a great event in January,” said promoter Kris Lawrence. “As you’ve come to expect from Heavyweight Factory, this event is stacked with great matchups and a huge title fight in the main event at the historic Hard Rock Live.”

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster or at Hard Rock Live. Doors open at 3:00, and first bell is at 3:30 p.m.

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt