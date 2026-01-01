The Story Of… The Buckhorn Exchange in Denver







Photos courtesy of The Buckhorn Exchange

The Buckhorn Exchange is a historic landmark restaurant and American frontier museum located in Denver. The restaurant opened in 1893 by Henry H. Zietz and is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Denver. Buffalo Bill and Chief Sitting Bull are connected to The Buckhorn Exchange through their friendship with the owner. President Theodore Roosevelt dined at the Buckhorn Exchange and was also friends with Mr. Zietz. A dish that guests must try on the menu is the famous Rocky Mountain Oysters. Their most historical beverage on the menu is the Buffalo Bill cocktail – a simple but delicious mixture of bourbon and apple juice that the man himself drank and has been served in the restaurant from the beginning.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who The Buckhorn Exchange was founded?

The Buckhorn Exchange was founded in 1893 by Henry H. “Shorty Scout” Zietz.

KB: Buffalo Bill and Sitting Bull: how are they connected to The Buckhorn Exchange?

Buffalo Bill and Chief Sitting Bull are connected to the Buckhorn Exchange through their friendship with Henry H. “Shorty Scout” Zietz. He met them both as a young man and worked with them as a hunting scout. They visited the Buckhorn Exchange and maintained a friendship with Mr. Zietz through the years.

KB: President Roosevelt dined at your restaurant?

President Theodore Roosevelt dined at the Buckhorn Exchange and was also friends with Mr. Zietz. President Teddy Roosevelt hired Mr. Zietz to be his hunting guide when visiting Colorado and they maintained their friendship for years to come. President Teddy Roosevelt loved the ham and bean soup the restaurant served and we have kept it on the menu all of these years.

KB: You are a museum as well: which items are on display?

We are a National Historic Landmark and are a western/oddities museum. We have over 500 taxidermy animals – 75% of which were shot and preserved by the original owner and his son (the Zietz family). The original bar is still used in the restaurant today and was built in 1857 in Germany where the Zietz family is from. They brought it with them and used it in multiple restaurants/bars they owned as they migrated to Colorado and finally settled here. We have a presidential flag of President Theodore Roosevelt. We have hundreds of antique firearms – some dating back to the 1700s and many with unique stories and connections to the likes of Annie Oakley.

KB: What is a dish on the menu people must try and what drink?

A dish that guests must try on our menu is the famous Rocky Mountain Oysters – these are actually bull testicles that are prepared fresh daily. They are sliced, seasoned, and fried. We serve them with housemade cocktail sauce and creamy horseradish sauce. Our most historical beverage on the menu would be the Buffalo Bill cocktail – a simple but delicious mixture of bourbon and apple juice that the man himself drank and has been served in the restaurant from the beginning.

KB: Which famous people have visited the restaurant over the years?

The walls are covered with photographs of famous guests who have visited the Buckhorn Exchange – four sitting presidents (Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan), musician Steven Tyler, wrestler Hulk Hogan, Princess Anne (daughter of Queen Elizabeth II), Pat Sajak & Vanna White and many more.

KB: In which series and movies has The Buckhorn Exchange appeared in?

Our main TV feature has been on “Man v Food”. We are mostly utilized in TV news and documentaries due to the historical nature of the restaurant.

KB: Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to The Buckhorn Exchange?

When you enter The Buckhorn Exchange, you are greeted with walls of pictures, newspaper articles, taxidermy animals everywhere you look. We have a main level dining area with tables covered in gingham red and white tablecloths that preserve the unique, western, and old word feel of the restaurant. You can then head up the staircase that was installed in 1978 and see the 1857 bar at the top of the stairs as well as Chief Sitting Bull’s niece’s wedding gown. Head all the way back to our roof garden that is fully enclosed and climate controlled to see our 9 foot tall Kodiak bear and our antique chuckwagon where most diners have their dinners prepared when dining upstairs.

KB: Why should people visit The Buckhorn Exchange?

People should absolutely visit The Buckhorn Exchange whenever in Denver to experience the oldest steakhouse and restaurant still in service today. You’ll enjoy deliciously prepared exotic game meats as well as traditional beef steaks while being treated to a step back in time full historical tails from our hospitable service team. We love our returning guests who keep coming back with their friends and celebrate their big life events here with us. We like to make each visit a unique, memorable dining adventure.

For more information, check out The Buckhorn Exchange’s website: HERE

