The MAGA Cult Who Voted For Donald Trump Are Vile People! – World News







By Concerned American

Let’s get this straight…. Trump instituted DOGE to cut federal programs, has cut funding to schools, has slashed healthcare and other vital programs and has the audacity to scold Americans for complaining about increasing gas and energy prices?

Our tax dollars go to other countries, and those countries provide healthcare for its citizens and free education, yet we are to be satisfied that our government doesn’t? To add insult to injury, it is being reported that Hegseth has spent money lavishly, buying lobster, steak, expensive musical instruments, and furniture? And people want to dictate what SNAP recipients buy with their benefits?

How much Kool-Aid can MAGA gulp in one sitting?

