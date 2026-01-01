The MAGA Cult Are Truly Fucking Hateful Idiots Behind Their Leader Donald Trump The Biggest Hateful Idiot In American History – World News

Do You Think Donald J. Trump Is A Fucking Idiot? The biggest fucking idiot I Have Ever Seen!

No, He Is A Fucking Genius. Just Ask Him! View Results

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By Concerned American

I honestly don’t understand how the average American continues to fall for the lies, double talk, gaslighting, and deceit of this current administration.

The man who blamed the previous president for high gas prices suddenly feels that high gas prices are a good thing.

The man who ran on affordability waffles between calling it a hoax and saying that prices are down.

The man who says that he has done more for “the blacks” continues to adopt policies that show otherwise.

The man who says that he protects women furthers legislation that harms their health and wellbeing and is knee deep in the Epstein coverup.

The man who claims to love “the gays” as he does things that adversely impacts their health and safety.

If you can’t see that this man is a con artist, then I suggest you tune up your logic, reasoning, and common sense.

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