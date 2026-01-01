Donald Trump’s America First Is A Fucking Farce! – World News







By Concerned American

The Trump administration can be likened to a deadbeat dad who takes care of everyone else’s responsibilities but not his own. He set aside $2,000 per month for South Afrikaners who came to the United States to escape a farcical white genocide. Interestingly enough, a lot of those migrants are returning to South Africa because of the cost of living, crime, and inability to find suitable work. Some have expressed fear that people are being killed in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, many who served this country are being denied suitable healthcare, affordable housing, and support in managing the aftermath of effects of wars that they fought in. Instead, they see a government that is lavishing themselves in luxury- all with taxpayer money.

For this administration, America first is a farce!

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