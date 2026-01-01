Allies Of America Say “Fuck Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu With Their War Against Iran” – World News







By Concerned American

The tangerine toddler is throwing a tantrum again!

This time his ire is directed towards the allies who didn’t support his ill-advised war with Israel against Iran.

Regardless of the fact that he declared victory, exclaiming that the US had totally obliterated every target, he is now angry with the allies. Yes, those allies that he has attacked, bullied, tariffed, lied to, and insulted.

Hopefully the toddler learns to have a friend, one must be a friend.

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