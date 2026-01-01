Stanley Livingston Who Played Chip Douglas On The Hit Sitcom My Three Sons Which Ran For 12 Seasons (1960 – 1972) Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Tuesday March 24, 2026 – Breaking News
The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Actor Stanley Livingston who played Chip Douglas on My Three Sons TV Show (1960-1972) is the special guest Tuesday March 24, 2026 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.
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