Help Piss Off Donald Trump & His Administration – Call To Action









The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

If you follow “Bad” Brad Berkwitt, a man who gave 20 years and 28 days to his country during war and peace, who is also a vocal Civil & Human Rights Activist today, you know he never pull any punches. It comes from his father, Alvin Berkwitt, who was an iconic Civil and Human Rights Activist in his day. Also, from his own years as an amateur boxer fighting out of North Miami Beach, Florida from 1980-1983.

His show The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show new opening and closing has triggered members in “Trump World” which has delighted Berkwitt to no end…

We’re asking you to continue to get under Donald Trump’s skin by subscribing to “Bad” Brad’s show and always leave comments on any content he posts…

Here is the new opening of The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show:

Here is the new closing of The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show:

Again, please subscribe to support “Bad” Brad Berkwitt’s activism…