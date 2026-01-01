Ryan “‘The Polish Prince” Kielczweski Returns After A 4 Year Layoff On May 16th in Quincy, Massachusetts – Boxing News







Former world-ranked boxer Ryan “The Polish Prince” Kielczweski (31-6, 11 KOs), four years since his last fight, will return to the ring at home on May 16th to headline “Rumble at the Rink II”, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at the Youth Arena in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Kielczweski, a 36-year-old MBTA police officer, was an acclaimed amateur boxer with a 118-26 record, winning silver at the 2008 National Golden Gloves and earning two New England Golden Gloves titles. He won his first 22 pro bouts between 2008 and 2015.

“I’m going to get in the ring, hopefully win and take it from there,” Kielczweski spoke about his comeback. “I’d gotten out of shape a little because I work 60 hours a week. I don’t need to do it (fight), but I’m going to have fun doing it.”

Kielczweski hasn’t fought in Quincy since December 10, 2016, and May 16 will mark only his third pro fight at home. In 37 pro fights and 214 rounds fought, Ryan has never been stopped.

“I guess I’m just too stubborn to go down,” Kielczweski joked. “Boxing is something I’ve done since I was 6; it’s been like a job for me, and I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring again. We’re all going to have a good time on May 16th in Quincy.”

Ryan and Granite Chin promoter Chris Traietti are very close friends and fellow Quincy residents.

“It’s awesome that, after a few years to give his body a rest, Ryan has decided to make one final run at boxing,” Traietti said. “He is the epitome of a ‘pro’s pro’. Being on national television about a dozen times and never being stopped, he is the most underrated fighter in Massachusetts, period. May 16th is the first step on his journey to going back on the national stage.”

Another local favorite, Milton (MA) junior featherweight Jenn Perella, is also scheduled to fight May 16th in a six-rounder versus Kate Radomska, of Waterford, Ireland. Perella was a silver medalist in the 2024 National Golden Gloves Tournament, as well as a 2016 New England Golden Gloves Champion.

“Signing Jenn was one of the best decisions I have made as a promoter in a while,” Traietti added. “She always gives an exciting fight, has an incredible fan base, and her work ethic is second to none. May 16th is going to be her third fight in 9 months. She is stepping up in class against an experienced Radomska, but I have no doubt she will look impressive and show she is ready for the next level.”

All the action will be streamed on www.BXNGTV.com live from the Youth Arena in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Granite Chin Promotions has teamed up once again with the Quincy Fire Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to this non-profit organization whose mission is to provide unwavering support to firefighters and their families as they face the challenges of occupational cancer, ensuring they receive the care, resources, and assistance they need. Go to www.quincyfirecancerfoundation.com for additional information.

Famed combat sports personality Butterbean, known in his boxing days as “The King of the Four-Rounders,” will make a special appearance to referee a professional midget wrestling match between the Cambodian Dragon vs. Walter, presented by Midget Mayhem Wrestling..

“I’m excited to be going back to the Boston area,” Butterbean said. “I have a lot of fans in Boston and love it there. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Granite Chin will also host a “Fan Zone” in which Butterbean and local boxing legend, “Irish” Micky Ward, will hold separate meet-and-greets at 7 p.m. ET for fans in attendance. Also, as part of the experience, Bud Light, Underdog Energy, and WMEX will set up areas featuring giveaways and entertainment to make this night a truly unique experience.

“All ticket levels will give access to our inaugural Fan Zone,” Traietti noted. “We are always looking for ways to improve the fan experience at our events. We are incredibly grateful to our friends at Quality Beverage MA, Underdog Energy, and WMEX for embracing this concept and taking part in it.”

Additional fighters and matchups will soon be announced.

Card subject to change.

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