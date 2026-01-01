Shirley Jones The Last Survivor Of The Hit Group The Jones Girls Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Thursday March 26, 2026 – Breaking News
The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release
Shirley Jones the last survivor of The Jones Girls who had hits with You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody & Nights Over Egypt is the special guest Thursday March 26, 2026 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.
You will not want to miss this show…
Subscribe now so you will be notified when the show is loaded to the Ringside Report Web TV Channel.
Follow “Bad” Brad on TikTok
#MovingHumanityForward
Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt