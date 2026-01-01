Shirley Jones The Last Survivor Of The Hit Group The Jones Girls Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Thursday March 26, 2026 – Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Shirley Jones the last survivor of The Jones Girls who had hits with You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody & Nights Over Egypt is the special guest Thursday March 26, 2026 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

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