James Tolkan Actor In “Back To The Future” & “Top Gun” Dies At 94 – Entertainment News







By Karen Beishuizen

Another great actor gone.

James Tolkan died on Thursday, 26 March. He was 94.

He was best known as Mr. Strickland in the “Back to the Future” movies and as Tom “Stinger” Jardian in “Top Gun”.

With a career lasting 55 years he not only starred in movies, but also on TV and Broadway.

He played with Al Pacino in “Serpico” and “Author! Author!”.

On Broadway he starred in “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “Wait Until Dark”.

On TV he played in “Early Edition”, “Nowhere Man” and “The Wonder Years”.

He is survived by his wife Parmelee.

Ringside Report sends their condolences to The Tolkan Family in their time of grief.

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