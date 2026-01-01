‘Rumble At The Rink II’ Card to Feature Pro Boxing & Sports Entertainment Experience This Saturday in Quincy (MA)







A combination of professional boxing and sports entertainment will be the theme for this Saturday night’s (May 16) “Rumble at the Rink II,” presented by Granite Chin Promotions, in Quincy, Massachusetts.

All the action will be streamed on www.BXNGTV.com live from the Quincy Youth Arena.

The evening will conclude with famed combat sports personality Butterbean refereeing the GP Midget Wrestling Championship match, presented by Midget Mayhem Wrestling, between Cambodian Dragon and Walter for the GCP Midget Wrestling Championship.

Granite Chin is also hosting a “Fan Zone” in which Butterbean and local boxing legend, “Irish” Micky Ward, will hold separate meet-and-greets at 7 p.m. ET for fans in attendance. Also, as part of the experience, Bud Light and WMEX will set up areas featuring giveaways and entertainment to make this night a truly unique experience.

Some of the best and most popular prize-fighters in Massachusetts will be showcased including Milton featherweight Jenn Perella (4-1, 1 KO), the 2024 National Golden Gloves Silver Medalist and 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion. The former college field hockey player faces Kate Radomska in a scheduled 6-round female match.

Peabody light heavyweight Russ Kimber (3-3, 1 KO), whose father and uncle were world champion kickboxers, and “Rough N’ Rowdy graduate Bobby “Lights Out” Laing (2-0, 2 KOs), of Braintree, throwdown in a 4-round bout.

Popular Kingston junior middleweight Rich Allen (2-0, 2 KOs) is matched in a 4-rounder with David Rodriguez.

Massachusetts State & WBC USA Heavyweight Champion Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (11-0, 8 KOs), of Scituate, returns to the ring in a 4-roud match versus Max Da Silva. Also fighting on the undercard in 4-round fights are Quincy heavyweight Peter “PJ” Campbell (1-0), a union laborer in Local 695, against Felipe Soares Da Silva, and California junior middleweight Luis Valentin makes his pro debut against Tymar Miles.

“May 16th is going to be an incredible night of fights and entertainment,” promoter Chris Traietti said. “A lot of preparation was put into this and it’s exciting to see it all come together. We expect a large turnout and a ton of action. This is one of those events you don’t want to miss!”

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