Dictator Trump… Deborah Reilly Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Deborah is 72 and a graphic designer. She lives in New York.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

I didn’t think it was possible but it’s even worse than his first term. Much worse.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

I think it’s illegal, immoral and inhumane.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

I was born and raised in NYC. I’m a graphic designer and had agencies with Trump as their client. He stiffed architects, photographers… We always knew he was corrupt.

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

His lies about how America is getting trillions from tariffs are ridiculous. All they do is alienate us.

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

Wrong. Especially because he says he is now running Venezuela.

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

Again. So wrong.

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

He wants to dumb down America and have all the negative stories such as slavery removed from history. Everything must be literally whitewashed.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

Of course he is but so are The Clintons and people like Noam Chomsky. Trump must be found guilty of child rape. Pictures mean nothing.

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine war?

Russia.

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

All three and a white supremacist, a pathological liar and demented.

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

Good question. The GOP is afraid of losing their cushy jobs. Too scared to stand up to him and his bullies.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms?

I am optimistic that the Democrats will win the Senate and the House. People are waking up and fed up.

KB: How do you see the 2028 elections?

I’m hoping the Democrats win back the House and the Senate in the mid-terms. Then we’ll see.

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