13-0, 11 KO’s Prospect Marco Romero Hasn’t Lost Aa Fight In Nearly 7 Years a& He’s Only 20 – Boxing News







Kansas super middleweight/middleweight prospect Marco “El Tiburón” Romero (13-0, 11 KOs) has continued his remarkable streaks, which has also increased his rapidly growing stock.

In his most recent fight on March 20th, he headlined for only the second time and thoroughly dominated the stiffest test of his young pro career, winning an 8-round unanimous decision over noted upset specialist William “The Kid” Langston (14-6-1, 9 KOs on the “All Hustle – No Luck” card, presented by KC Boxing Promotions, at Truman Memorial Building in Independence, Missouri.

“I’m a shark (“El Tiburón” means The Shark in Spanish) even in deep water,” promotional free agent Romero said about his performance, “and I always persevere. He (Langston) wasn’t a stepover. I’ve always said I don’t go into a fight looking for a knockout. My job is to win and dominate. I won every round and proved it doesn’t matter about my opponent’s size. He was taller (by 4 inches), more experienced, and at his peak man strength. He had a longer reach and bigger frame than me, but I’m a dog!”

Romero has now won all 13 of his pro fights, 11 by stoppage, as well as every round (34) on the judges’ scorecards. His fight against Langston was the first time the gifted Mexican American fighter has had to fight more than 4 rounds, and he welcomed the opportunity.

In his previous fight against undefeated French super middleweight prospect Moreno Fendoro (14-0, 10 KOs), Langston lost a 10-round unanimous decision in Montreal by scores of 99-92, 97-93, 96-94). Romero won every second of each round enroute to a shutout, winning all 8 rounds on each of the three judges’ scorecards. Directly comparing these two fights, Romero made a loud statement.

“It (Langston’s fights with Romero and Fendoro) is a good gauge about where I’m at,” Romero agreed. “I’m ready for all comers.”

Romero was a sensational amateur boxer – 130-5 record – and he hasn’t missed a beat since turning pro on June 4, 2024. In fact, he hasn’t lost in the ring in nearly 7 years – keep in mind he only turned 20 last November 14th – since dropping a split decision on June 28, 2019, at the National Junior Olympics.

“I want to keep my records intact,” Romero added. “No disrespect to anybody, but I’ve shown I’m 100-percent up to or surpassing other top prospects in my weight class. My performance shows I’m ready to compete at a higher level. Some people were a little worried about my size disadvantage in this fight; I may be a little smaller than some other fighters at 168, but I still run over my opponents!

“This was my second time headlining a show (the other was at his home in Olathe last September). It was an amazing feeling, especially fighting so close to home. It was surreal; extra motivating because the small venue sounded like it was MGM Grand with all my family and friends there supporting me loudly as I walked to the ring.”

Romero’s next fight is tentatively slated for May 20 in Kansas City, Missouri. His next two will be contested at 8-rounds, and by the end of 2026, if all goes as planned, he should be fighting in a 10-rounder for a title.

“Marco just fought a guy and went 8 rounds. He really never got hit with a solid shot, which keeps his brain safe and low mileage,” Romero’s veteran manager/trainer John Brown commented. “There is always room for improvement and we are going to give Marco enough time to achieve his full potential. Thankfully, pro boxing seems to be back on track and most of the promotional companies are strongly interested in this quality young man. We are not in a hurry and will eventually partner with those that parallel our vision for Marco.”

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