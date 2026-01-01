The Story Of… The Ship in Soho, London







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

Photos courtesy by The Ship

The Ship is a Fuller’s pub in Soho, London. It opened its doors in 1780 as The Ship in Distress. After 40 years it was changed to The Ship. Favorite drink are Traditional English Cask Ales. Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and Syd Barrett were regulars back in the day and David Bowie considered the pub as one of his favorite ‘watering spots’ in the area.The Ship is a staple of Soho, a historic rock ‘n’ roll pub that has stood the test of time within a landscape that is continually evolving & changing. So if you are in London, this is a must visit right here!

KB: Describe to the RSR readers when and by who The Ship was founded?

Although we aren’t entirely too sure who the pub was founded by we do know that it first opened its doors in 1780 as ‘The Ship in Distress’; it kept this name for roughly 40 Years before changing to ‘The Ship’ which is what we have been known as ever since! During WW2 the pub was badly damaged during the Blitz and was subsequently restored in 1960s with careful consideration for the original 1895 fittings, some of which include the wooden back bar & etched/leaded glass work.

KB. What is a fun fact about the pub not many people know?

You may have heard of The Clash’s famous song “Complete Control”, however what you may not know is that the song was inspired by a conversation that was held within our walls where their manager, Bernie Rhodes, told the band that he wanted ‘complete control’ over their career.

KB. What drink is a favorite and people must try?

When it comes to our favorite drink many different answers come to mind but the one which stands out the most is our rotating selection of Traditional English Cask Ales that we offer. Here at The Ship we like to make sure there’s a cask on tap for everyone, whether you are a seasoned ale drinker or a newbie. We will make sure to have something that will please your palette.

KB. Which famous people have visited the pub over the years?

Over the years The Ship has garnered a number of high profile clientele, back in the day it became a popular Pre & Post show gathering spot for musicians performing at the Marquee club which was located a few doors down. Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon & Syd Barrett are a few of the famous faces that graced us with their presence back in the day. During his Soho days David Bowie is said to have frequented the pub after recording at the Trident Studios or performing at Marquee, with it being reported as one of his favorite ‘watering spots’ in the area.

KB. Describe to the RSR readers what they can expect on a visit to The Ship?

The first thing you notice about the Ship isn’t the visuals, it’s the atmosphere; Years and years of history, stories and memories have molded the identity of this legendary venue, creating an energy that is truly one of its own. Your eyes then fall upon the intricate back bar details, shifting to the musical memorabilia gracing our walls before finally landing to rest on the delicate designs etched into the glass & mirrors – every part of the pub shows how much love & care has been taken to preserve an integral part of the Soho history.

KB. Why should people visit your pub?

Why shouldn’t people visit our pub? The Ship is a staple of Soho, a historic rock ‘n’ roll pub that has stood the test of time within a landscape that is continually evolving & changing. It’s legacy speaks for itself while its impact on the scene is undeniable. The charm of this traditional pub is a must when visiting the area no matter if you’re a tourist or not, plus who doesn’t want to brag that they’ve drunk in one of Bowie’s favorite boozers.

Check out The Ship’s website: HERE

Click Here to Order Boxing Interviews Of A Lifetime By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt