Don’t Get Me Started On Donald Trump!







By Karen Beishuizen

When I hear his voice, I turn off the radio

When I see his face, I switch to another channel

When I see his picture, I turn the page

Yes, I’m talking about Trump.

I fucking hate the bastard!

The man has no soul.

The man has no heart.

The man has no feelings.

The man has no morals.

Just when you think he couldn’t sink any lower, he does.

No bottom whatsoever.

The man only thinks about himself.

The man only cares about himself.

Nobody else.

He is a racist.

He is a rapist.

He is a fascist.

He is a warmonger.

He is a pedophile.

He is a grifter.

He is a fraud.

He is a liar.

He is a conman.

He is a convicted felon.

He is an idiot.

He is a thug.

He is a bully.

He is a cry baby.

He is a toddler.

He is pure evil.

He is a crook.

He is a sociopath.

He is a monster.

He is a criminal.

He is a domestic terrorist.

He is a dickhead.

He is a piece of shit.

He is a dirty demented old man.

He is a dumbass.

He is a stupid ignorant motherfucker.

He is a fuckwad.

He is Putin’s pet.

He loves powerful people and wants to be like them and yes, all of them are fascists:

Adolf Hitler

Vladimir Putin

Benito Mussolini

Joseph Stalin

Pol Pot

Kim Jong-un

Idi Amin

Augusto Pinochet

Bashar Hafez al-Assad

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Viktor Orbán

F.W. de Klerk

Benjamin Netanyahu

Ratko Mladić

Radovan Karadžić

Omar Al-Bashir

Robert Mugabe

He loves to blackmail countries if they don’t do what he says.

He loves white people, especially white men, even better if they are rich.

He loves to lie. He is not able to speak the truth and the ironic of it all is that his fucking platform is called Truth Social. He Who Always Lies!!!!

A 5-year old has better language skills than Trump who isn’t able to finish a sentence even if he wanted to.

Trump thinks he is God’s gift send from heaven:

Trust me, God and Jesus wouldn’t want to be in the same room as Trump.

Trump loves money, he fucking adores money. He would sell his own family in a second to make a buck. That’s the kind of man he is and always has been.

His botched handling of Covid killed millions of Americans and morgues all over America were running out of capacity. He went fucking golfing while people were dying!!!!

For The Love of God, I will Never Ever Understand How Anyone on Mother Earth Could Have Voted for this Disgusting Wanker!

I can’t wait for him to keel over ASAP!

Please Donnie, when you do, take Vance and Johnson with you!

Your lot would do the whole world a BIG BEAUTIFUL FAVOR!!!!!

Amen.

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