Multi-Talented Actor Pepe Serna From Scarface, American Me, The Jerk & Miami Vice To Name Just A Few Is The Special Guest On The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Monday April 13, 2026 – Breaking News







The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show Press Release

Beloved actor Pepe Serna who has been in legendary movies such as The Jerk, Scarface, American Me and on TV Shows like Miami Vice to name just a few is the special guest Monday April 13, 2026 on The “Bad” Brad Berkwitt Show.

You will not want to miss this show…

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