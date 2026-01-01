Professional Fighters League & DAZN Agree To An Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership Renewal In The Dach Region – Breaking News







The Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced a new multi-year partnership renewal with DAZN DACH, a regional division of DAZN in Central Europe home to Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League coverage, leading international football competitions across Europe’s top leagues, and a broad multi-sport offering including darts, tennis, golf, boxing, MMA and more.

The broadcast giant will now bring live coverage of PFL Global events alongside PFL MENA and PFL Africa tournaments to fans across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

The partnership began with PFL Chicago on 11 April headlined by elite Bantamweight athletes Sergio “The Phenom” Pettis and Mitch “Merciless” McKee, with the next upcoming broadcast set to be Thursday 16 April for PFL Belfast headlined by undefeated Irishman Darragh “The Moville Mauler” Kelly against New Zealand’s Jay Jay “”The Māori Kid” Wilson.

Fans in the Central European markets will have access to pre and post-fight shows, press conferences, weigh-ins, feature programming, highlights and more.

The PFL is home to some of the world’s most talented fighters, including PFL Lightweight World Champion Usman Nurmagomedov, Women’s Featherweight World Champion Cris Cyborg, undefeated women’s flyweight star Dakota Ditcheva, and PFL Middleweight World Champion Costello van Steenis, showcasing high level talent from all over the world.

As the PFL continues to grow worldwide, the organization remains committed to developing elite fighters from across the globe and expanding its international leagues. Through competitions such as PFL Global, PFL MENA, and PFL Africa, the league is building a global platform that showcases emerging talent while delivering premium MMA content to fans around the world.

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