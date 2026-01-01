San Diego Stars Julius Ballo & Johnny Mansour Return To The Ring This Saturday April 18th – Boxing News







Frontwave Arena and G2G Promotions today announced the full fight card for the inaugural SD Fight Night: Family Business taking place this Saturday, April 18, at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, Calif. The fight card culminates with a double-main-event seeing San Diego’s top boxing prospects and cousins Julius “JuJu” Ballo (2-0) and Jonny Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) take on Roman Reyes (6-1, 5 KOs) and William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs) respectively.

SD Fight Night: Family Business will be distributed throughout North America by Integrated Sports Media via all major cable outlets and DISH in the United States, as well as leading digital platforms including Bash.tv, PPV.com, TrillerTV, and Fubo. The PPV telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the first bout of the evening at 5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for SD Fight Night: Family Business are on sale now at AXS.com.

In a clash of undefeated super lightweights joining the lineup, San Diego’s own Daniel Morales (8-0, 5 KOs) will welcome Tijuana, Mexico’s Alejandro Garcia Quintana (6-0-1, 5 KOs) stateside for his first professional bout in the U.S. A product of San Diego’s rich boxing ecosystem, 22-year-old Morales returns to action following a two-year lay-off. Both fighters will be tested like never before, as each faces an undefeated opponent for the first time in their careers—setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

Another San Diego-born pugilist joins the fight card, as Angel Juan Estrada (12-1-1, 9 KOs) takes on San Jose, Calif., native Pedro Angel Cruz (5-6, 3 KOs). A 20-year veteran, Estrada has proven to be at the top of his game at 38. His last loss came in 2011, and on the strength of seven finishes, Estrada aims to put on a show for San Diego against Cruz, who notched his own knockout victory earlier this year. Lastly, San Diego’s Angel Ramirez gears up for his professional debut against Queretaro, Mexico’s Jose Antonio Sosa Reyna (1-0).

Previously announced, Julius “JuJu” Ballo (2-0), a standout amateur with 60 bouts, is set to co-headline following his statement win against seasoned veteran Juan Centeno, a fighter nearly a decade older with 40 more bouts. Now 2-0, the 2024 Golden Gloves champion faces Santa Ana’s Roman Reyes (6-1, 5 KOs) in a super featherweight clash. Following a breakout 2025, 25-year-old Mansour has quickly emerged as one of the lightweight division’s top prospects. Joining his cousin as co-headliner, Jonny Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) is a lifelong fighter who began boxing at eight, compiling 140+ amateur wins, earning the No. 1 spot on Team USA, and serving as an Olympic alternate in 2020. A National Golden Gloves champion and San Diego State business student, Mansour now looks to take the next step on April 18 against William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs).

SD Fight Night: Family Business

Frontwave Arena, Oceanside, Calif. | Saturday, April 18, 2026

Super Featherweight Double-Main Event – 6 Rounds

Julius “JuJu” Ballo (2-0) vs. Roman Reyes (6-1,5 KOs)

Lightweight Double-Main Event – 8 Rounds

Jonny Mansour (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. William King (6-3-2, 3 KOs)

Super Lightweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Daniel Morales (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Alejandro Garcia Quintana (6-0-1, 5 KOs)

Super Welterweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Angel Munoz (8-2, 6 KOs) vs. Cruz Becerra Monteon (3-1, 1 KO)

Bantamweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Isaac Anguiano (10-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Jose Negrete (4-2, 4 KOs)

Super Lightweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Angel Juan Estrada (12-1-1, 9 KOs) vs. Pedro Angel Cruz (5-6, 3 KOs)

Super Bantamweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Richard Fernandez Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Sugary Montales (6-2, 4 KOs)

Super Lightweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Jose Chollet (6-2, 4 KOs) vs. Jose Cruz (2-3, 1 KO)

Super Lightweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Kyle Erwin (10-3, 5 KOs) vs. Jose Marrufo (15-18-2, 2 KOs)

Super Lightweight Bout – 6 Rounds

John Ornelas (5-2-1, 2 KOs) vs. Lester Brown (5-4-3, 3 KOs)

Super Lightweight Bout – 4 Rounds

Franklin Garcia (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Rahmel McKinley (1-2)

Lightweight Bout – 4 Rounds

Angel Ramirez (Pro Debut) vs. Jose Antonio Sosa Reyna (1-0)

*Bouts Subject to Change

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