Jenn Perella Excited To Be Fighting In Front Of Family & Friends On ‘Rumble at the Rink II’ May 16th – Boxing News







Former Endicott College varsity field hockey player, Jenn Perella, returns to the ring on May 16th for her sixth professional boxing match on the “Rumble at the Rink II” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, at the Quincy Youth Arena in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Fighting out of Milton (MA), Perella (4-1, 1 KO) is matched against Irish featherweight Kate Radomska, in a 6-round bout. Perella, 42, was a decorated amateur boxer who won a silver medal at the 2024 National Golden Gloves Tournament, as well as capturing top honors at the 2016 New England Golden Gloves.

Due to COVID restrictions, Perella didn’t fight for 5 years until she got the boxing bug again in 2023, when she was preparing for the Haymakers For Hope charity event. Now, she’s training to fight less than 5 miles from her home, and she’s super stoked.

“My last fight was at Encore (Boston Harbor) in Everett,” said Perella, who is a personal trainer and event planner. “That was close to home but Quincy is even closer to Milton. This means a lot to me because a lot of people will be coming out to support me. I’m feeling good and I want to put on a show for everybody. I’ve got a really good fan base that supports me and my crazy dreams. And kids can come to watch me fight (May 16), unlike at Encore (21+ only). I train players on a youth hockey club that my son (Joseph) plays on. My children – Julianna and Joseph were only 3 and 2 when I started boxing – are 15 and 13 now. They’ve always wanted to come to my fights, but kids weren’t allowed at the venues I fought in. Their parents have supported me and now their children will, too. It’s going to be very familiar to me.”

Jenn’s father, Ricky McCormack, has always been front at her sporting events. He’ll be at a front row table with Jenn’s husband, Boston Fire Department Captain Anthony Perella, and their children, Julianna and Joseph.

“My father has always been there for me,” Jenn noted. “He always gives me a hug before I get into the ring. He gets so nervous for me. My husband worked the corner for two of my fights and he’s always there supporting me. This will be the first time my children watch me fight in person. I guarded them but they understand more what their mother does now.”

“I’ll be a little nervous leading up to the fight because I want to do so well. I’m ready! I know some people will be there supporting me – win or lose – who haven’t been able to watch me fight before. Many have supported me since I started, so I know that I’m going to see a lot of familiar faces.

“This will also be my first fight since I signed with Granite Chin Promotions. I’ve fought on (Granite Chin promoter, also from Quincy) Chris’ (Traietti) cards before, but he has taken a leap of faith by signing me, and I feel a little bit of pressure for that reason.”

Former world-ranked boxer Ryan “The Polish Prince” Kielczweski (31-6, 11 KOs) is making a comeback after a four-year layoff to headline “Rumble at the Rink II” in an 8-round junior welterweight bout against an opponent to be announced.

A standout amateur boxer with a 118-26 record, garnering runner-up honors at the 2008 National Golden Gloves and earning two New England Golden Gloves titles, 36-year-old MBTA police officer Kielczweski won his first 22 pro bouts between 2008 and 2015. The lifelong Quincy resident hasn’t fought at home since December 10, 2016, and May 16th will mark only his third pro career fight at home.

In a crossroads fight between Massachusetts light heavyweights, Braintree’s Bobby “Light Out” Laing (2-0, 2 KOs) and Salem’s Russ Kimber (3-3, 1 KO), will throw-down in a 4-round match.

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