Dictator Trump… Simone van der Sluis Speaks Out!







Exclusive Interview by Karen Beishuizen

In this series I talk to various people and ask them their opinions about Trump’s first year in office, ICE, Tariffs, Corruption, Education, Greenland and more…

Simone is an educational professional and she lives in Holland, Europe.

KB: How do you view Trump’s presidency after 1 year in office?

Trump brought The USA and The World in turmoil. Absolutely awful for economy and democracy.

KB: ICE on American streets: What is your opinion about this?

ICE is just awful. Illegal police work. Very frightening for the community.

KB: Trump’s corruption in broad daylight: Your opinion?

How on earth is he getting away with this? How? I don’t understand it!

KB: Are Trump’s tariffs a sort of blackmail in your eyes?

Of Course! It is pure manipulation!

KB: What is your opinion about invading a foreign country like Venezuela?

Why isn’t the world stopping this man????

KB: Greenland belongs to Denmark and yet Trump wants to own it and doesn’t shy away from blackmail to get what he wants: Your view about it?

The man is drunk with power and greed. Europe won’t let him! Thank God!

KB: Why, in your opinion, did Trump dismantle the education department?

Not completely but he played well in the hands of the Christian Nationalists.

KB: Trump seems to be doing everything to distract the attention from the Epstein Files. Is he in those files?

He is definitely in those files. Pedo Network of the World!

KB: Whose side is Trump on in the Russia/Ukraine War?

Putin’s side! They are crazy sick with power!

KB: Do you think Trump is a dictator, a fascist, an authoritarian or all three and what else?

All of that! And very dangerous! He think he gets away with everything!

KB: Why is Trump getting away with everything?

I have no clue.

KB: How do you see the upcoming mid-terms and the 2028 elections?

Very troubling. Dark and unstable. For America and the rest of the world. I hope he keels over before the next election so democracy will be restored.

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